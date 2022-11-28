Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI/PNN): It was a dream come true for the team of the upcoming Gujarati movie "Dhaman - The Saviour" to present a Dhaman Shield as a memento to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dhoraji in Rajkot this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was happy to receive the memento, which had a collage of memorable images from his visits to border areas to meet soldiers. The movie revolves around the life of a soldier and presents his journey of serving the country while battling and overcoming obstacles in his personal life.

"We were privileged to gift the Dhaman Shield to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a small token of our appreciation for his contribution in trying to solve issues related to the global economy, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development," said Rajan R Verma, the movie's director.

The Prime Minister has been a great supporter of the Gujarati film industry since the time he was the chief minister of Gujarat. His support and appreciation for Gujarati films, especially those with nationalism and patriotism as their central theme, has been a great encouragement for the Gujarati film industry. The genre has produced some of the most gripping army stories and true life entertaining movies ever told.

Dhaman shows that for a soldier, nation, mission, enemies, love, and family are not only emotions it's a commitment. Scheduled to release on December 2, Dhaman is an action-packed full-family entertainer which will make every Indian proud and honoured. It is presented by Shivam Jemin Enterprise in association with RamGopal Production. It is also being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bhojpuri.

The movie is directed by Rajan R Verma. It is produced by Shobhna Bhupat Bodar, and Shivam Bodar (wife & son of Bhupat Bhai Bodar president Rajkot Jillapanchayat) and co-produced By Vrunda Brahmbhatt. Present by shivam jemin Enterprise Pvt Ltd in association with ramgopal production.

It will feature Aarjav Trivedi, Jayesh More, Anang Desai, Katha Patel, Bhavini Jani, Nilesh Pandya, Kishan Gadhvi, Aarav thakker and other noted actors in important roles. Bunty Rathore has penned the dialogues. Dhaman's music is released on MuziGo India and movie is releasing on 2nd December 2022.

