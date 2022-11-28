New Delhi, November 28 : Meta owned WhatsApp messaging application is known to offer several updates in order to keep its users engaged and to cater to daily changing chatting requirements. WhatsApp has now launched the new 'Message Yourself' feature in India.

The 'Message Yourself' feature essentially lets users message themselves, which was not possible before. This feature on WhatsApp will let users have a 1:1 chat with themselves, so that they can send themselves notes, reminders, documents, updates and anything important. WhatsApp Data of 500 Million Users Might Be on Sale: Report.

The new WA feature will roll out for both Android and iOS devices in India in a phased manner soon. So, don’t worry if you can’t find this feature right away. So, here’s how to enable and use this new and handy feature on WhatsApp.

How to send WhatsApp message to yourself:

Step 1: If on your device WhatsApp auto-update is not enabled, go to app store and update the WhatsApp.

Step 2: Open your updated WhatsApp app on your device.

Step 3: Create new chat.

Step 4: You should be able to see your contact at the top of the contact list. If not, then you will have wait for a few days to weeks for this update to reach you.

Step 5: If your name contact is showing, then the update is already available. Now, simply tap on your number and start messaging to yourself. WhatsApp To Soon Launch New Yellow Pages-Style Business Directory in 5 Countries.

The ‘message yourself’ feature can be really useful for a number of people. WhatsApp has recently introduced another great feature "hide online status" privacy feature that lets you users hide your online status from people you want, while chatting with others. The feature lets you hide your online status from everyone or only select contacts. WhatsApp is expected to continue to keep offering such interesting updates in the times to come.

