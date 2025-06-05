VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited (NSE Code: URAVI, BSE Code: 543930), one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of incandescent and wedge -based automotive lamps, is pleased to announce its Audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Q4 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights:

- Total Income of Rs11.73 Cr

- EBITDA of Rs2.08 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 17.73%

- PAT of Rs0.81 Cr

- PAT Margin of 7.11%

- Basic EPS of Rs0.84

FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights:

- Total Income of Rs44.60 Cr

- EBITDA of Rs6.75 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 15.13%

- PAT of Rs1.95 Cr

- PAT Margin of 4.37%

- Basic EPS of Rs2.31

Q4 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights:

- Total Income of Rs9.36 Cr

- EBITDA of Rs1.82 cr

- EBITDA Margin of 19.44%

- PAT of Rs0.64 Cr

- PAT Margin of 6.84%

- Basic EPS of Rs0.58

FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights:

- Total Income of Rs42.23 Cr

- EBITDA of Rs6.49 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 15.37%

- PAT of Rs1.79 Cr

- PAT Margin of 4.24%

- Basic EPS of Rs1.62

Commenting on this FY25 results, Mr. Niraj Gada, Managing Director and CEO said, "We are pleased to report a strong performance in FY25, marked by strategic growth, operational discipline, and our focused entry into the high-potential defence technology space. Our consolidated total income stood at Rs44.60 crore, reflecting the successful execution of our core manufacturing and distribution strategies across both automotive and defence segments.

On the profitability front, we are pleased to report a consolidated net profit of Rs0.81 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a robust 161.28% growth over Q3 FY25. For the full year, we achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs1.95 crore, driven by enhanced operational efficiency, disciplined cost management, and an optimized product mix.

From a segment perspective, our defence division contributed Rs2.23 crore in revenue during FY25, highlighting the strategic value of our diversification efforts. Meanwhile, the automotive segment remained strong, generating Rs41.27 crore in revenue, supported by consistent demand and ongoing product innovation.

This year was also notable for our strategic acquisitions and expansion efforts. We increased our equity stake in SKL (India) Private Limited to 50.01%, thereby converting it into a subsidiary, and incorporated Bharat Technology Limited in the UK as a wholly owned subsidiary. These steps are aligned with our broader vision of creating a diversified and globally integrated defence and engineering technology company.

Looking ahead, we are confident about sustaining our growth momentum. With an expanding product portfolio, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, and a robust presence across critical sectors, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities both in India and international markets. Our strong order book, commitment to innovation, and focus on operational excellence will continue to drive long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited

Incorporated in 2004, Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited is the leading manufacturer and supplier of incandescent and wedge -based automotive lamps. They take pride in being the largest manufacturers of automotive lamps for instrument clusters in India, as well as the second - largest in the automotive signalling and parking lamps segment for OEMs.

The company is specialized in delivering tailored solutions for both OEM and aftermarket sectors. Under the brand name "UVAL," the company offers a range of automotive lighting products, including stoplights, taillights, indicators, and wedge base lamps. Their distribution network covers India, and they actively seek opportunities to expand globally through partnerships with potential dealers.

In a strategic move to diversify into the high-growth defense sector, the company acquired 50.01% stake in SKL India Pvt. Ltd. in September 2024.

In FY25, the company recorded a consolidated Revenue of Rs 44.60 Crores, achieved an EBITDA of Rs 6.75 Crores, and Net Profit of Rs 1.95 Crores.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

