PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11: For those who dream of waking up to the sound of rippling water, Urban Lakes offers a rare opportunity--a home where nature is not an afterthought but the very essence of everyday life. This ambitious residential development in Konnagar, 20 mins from Howrah is redefining the way suburban homebuyers experience space, community, and tranquility. Visit Urban Lakes to know more.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Song 'Bam Bam Bhole': Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Screen on Fire With This Colourful Holi Anthem (Watch Video).

Experience A Canvas of Serenity At Urban Lakes Phase 2

The metropolitan sprawl has been steadily expanding across the river with residents seeking homes that offer both connectivity and respite. While most real estate landscape is brimming with high-rises, few developments manage to integrate nature as seamlessly as Urban Lakes.

Also Read | Liverpool vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Football Match at Anfield Stadium.

Set across 13 acres, this project is designed around three vast natural lakes, giving residents a sense of openness that is increasingly rare in modern developments. Whether it's the mist rising from the lake on a winter morning or the evening sun reflecting off the water, the setting creates an environment that feels more like a retreat than a housing complex. No wonder, the Phase 1 is already trusted by 500 + families!

The Art of Thoughtful Living

While luxury often translates to high-end materials and grand architecture, at Urban Lakes, luxury is about space, air, and the seamless interaction between indoors and outdoors. The residences range from 2 BHK to 4 BHK homes, designed with cross-ventilation and natural light in mind. Floor plans ensure that no inch is wasted, and every window frames a view worth waking up to--be it the lakes, the curated gardens, or the sprawling podium-level amenities.

The development is built for a lifestyle that values both solitude and community. On one hand, there are quiet corners like the Waterside Meditation Garden and Forest Island, while on the other, spaces like the 47,000 sq. ft. of club amenities and outdoor amphitheater encourage interaction and cultural exchange.

Architectural Excellence by Ricardo Bofill

Urban Lakes stands as a testament to visionary design, having been crafted by the globally renowned architect Ricardo Bofill. Known for his innovative approach and iconic structures worldwide, Bofill's touch ensures that Urban Lakes is not just a residential project but a work of art that harmoniously blends form and function.

Developed by Industry Leaders

This landmark project is a collaboration between two of Kolkata's leading real estate developers, the SUGAM Group and the Diamond Group. With decades of experience and a portfolio of successful projects, these developers have a reputation for delivering quality and innovation in their developments. Their combined expertise guarantees that Urban Lakes meets the highest standards of construction and design.

Why Konnagar, and Why Now?

Once a tranquil riverside town known for its literary and cultural heritage, Konnagar has transformed into one of the most promising real estate pockets near Kolkata. With the Konnagar railway station just a minute away, and seamless access to GT Road, Dakshineswar Metro, and ferry services, Urban Lakes is uniquely positioned for those who want to stay connected to Kolkata's pulse while enjoying the perks of suburban living.

The shift in homebuyer preferences over the past few years has been clear--proximity to nature and open spaces now ranks as high as connectivity and infrastructure. As the city becomes denser, projects like Urban Lakes offer a compelling alternative to traditional high-rise developments.

An Invitation to Experience

Buying a home is often about numbers--square footage, distance from the workplace, investment potential. But sometimes, it is also about a feeling. A walk along the lakefront, a moment of stillness by the water, a breath of air that carries the scent of trees--these are experiences that no brochure can fully capture.

For those considering their next move, Urban Lakes is best understood not through words, but through experience. A visit to Urban Lakes might just redefine what home feels like.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)