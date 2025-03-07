SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) announces a special culinary tribute featuring gourmet yet nutritious recipes--Duck Confit Spring Rolls and Turkey Spinach Cannelloni--designed to support women's health with high-quality lean protein. Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a crucial role in women's health, supporting muscle maintenance, metabolism, and overall well-being. While many people associate protein with bodybuilding, it is just as vital for women in all stages of life. Among the best sources of lean protein are turkey and duck, both offering unique health benefits that contribute to a balanced diet.

International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, is a time to honor the incredible women in our lives. Being healthy is also the most important aspect for all women. Lean protein sources like turkey and duck are particularly beneficial, as they provide high-quality protein while being lower in fat compared to other meats.

Devna Khanna, In-Country Marketing Representative, USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC), shares, "Duck Confit Spring Rolls and Turkey Spinach Cannelloni are excellent choices for maintaining a balanced protein-rich diet for women. Duck confit provides high-quality protein along with essential nutrients like iron and B vitamins, which support energy levels and cognitive function. When paired with fresh vegetables in a spring roll, it creates a light yet nutrient-dense starter that enhances overall well-being. Turkey Spinach Cannelloni combines the lean protein of turkey with iron-rich spinach, offering a wholesome meal that promotes muscle repair, supports bone health, and aids metabolism. Together, these dishes provide a delicious way to meet daily protein needs while maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet.".

Starter: Duck Confit Spring Rolls

A fusion of crispy and savory flavors, these spring rolls are the perfect way to begin your celebration.

Ingredients:

* 2 duck legs, confit

* 8 rice paper wrappers

* 1 cup shredded carrots

* 1 cup julienned cucumber

* 1 cup shredded lettuce

* Fresh cilantro leaves

* 1/2 cup hoisin sauce

* 1/4 cup crushed peanuts (optional)

* Sweet chili dipping sauce

Instructions:

1. Shred the duck confit meat and set aside.

2. Dip a rice paper wrapper in warm water until pliable, then place it on a clean surface.

3. Arrange shredded duck, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, and cilantro in the center of the wrapper.

4. Fold the sides inward, then roll tightly to seal.

5. Serve with hoisin sauce topped with crushed peanuts and a side of sweet chili sauce.

Main Course: Turkey Spinach Cannelloni

A comforting yet refined dish, this cannelloni is filled with a rich turkey and spinach mixture, baked in a luscious tomato sauce.

Ingredients:

* 1 lb ground turkey

* 2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

* 1 small onion, finely diced

* 2 cloves garlic, minced

* 1 cup ricotta cheese

* 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

* 1 egg

* 12 cannelloni shells, cooked al dente

* 2 cups marinara sauce

* 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

* Salt and pepper to taste

* 1 tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. In a skillet, heat olive oil and saute onion and garlic until fragrant.

3. Add ground turkey, cook until browned, then mix in spinach and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Remove from heat and mix with ricotta, Parmesan, and egg.

5. Fill cannelloni shells with the turkey mixture and place them in a baking dish.

6. Cover with marinara sauce, sprinkle with mozzarella, and bake for 25 minutes until golden and bubbly.

Final Touches

End the celebration with heartfelt toasts, words of encouragement, and small take-home gifts like artisanal chocolates or personalized thank-you notes. This Women's Day, celebrate the remarkable women around you with an unforgettable dining experience that blends elegance, warmth, and indulgence.

For more information, please visit: https://usapeec.in/recipes/

