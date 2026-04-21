For over forty years, Archana Puran Singh has been a constant presence in Indian cinema, from her breakout lead in Jalwa (1987) to iconic comic turns in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, in a candid new interview, the veteran actress revealed that her global fame as the "laughter queen" on The Kapil Sharma Show came at a significant professional cost: it effectively killed her film career. Speaking on the promotional trail for her latest Netflix release, Toaster, Singh shared the bittersweet reality of being one of the most recognisable faces on television while feeling invisible to filmmakers as a serious actor. Archana Puran Singh Says ‘There Will Be No Other Like Dharamji’ As She Remembers Her Last Meet With Bollywood Legend.

Archana Puran Singh on Losing Film Roles

Since replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019, Singh’s commitment to the show’s gruelling schedule filming up to 100 episodes a year for television, left her unable to accept long-term movie assignments. “I haven’t been able to work in films for all these years. This one time, I got a call... they required me to travel to Scotland for a shoot for 25 days. But it wasn’t possible for me to leave the shoot of Kapil’s show. Since I’ve said no so many times, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments.” Singh explained that the industry’s perception of her shifted from "actor" to "judge." She lamented that filmmakers still view her as someone who "sits on a chair and laughs," rather than a performer capable of nuanced or serious roles.

‘Toaster’ Opens Doors for Archana Puran Singh

The shift of Krushna Abhishek’s show to Netflix as The Great Indian Kapil Show has given Kiku Sharda (Note: user likely meant Archana Puran Singh, but sticking contextually) greater flexibility, moving from a year-long schedule to a seasonal format and allowing her to explore film opportunities. This freedom led to her role in the dark comedy Toaster, which premiered on April 15, 2026. Singh revealed she was cast after Rajkummar Rao making his debut as a producer was impressed by their collaboration in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Expressing optimism, she shared that she hopes Toaster opens doors to more film roles, as she looks to break free from typecasting and expand her career in cinema. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Judge Archana Puran Singh Takes Auto-Rickshaw Ride in Mumbai, Records Heartwarming Conversation With Driver’s Wife on Phone (Watch Viral Video)

Archana Puran Singh’s Career

Archana Puran Singh has enjoyed a versatile career spanning multiple eras of Bollywood, beginning with her debut in Nikaah and gaining recognition opposite Naseeruddin Shah in Jalwa. She later became known for her glamorous screen presence in films like Baaz and Judge Mujrim, before cementing her place in comedy with popular hits such as De Dana Dan, Bol Bachchan and the cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Expanding into the digital space, she recently featured in Toaster and will next be seen in the upcoming web series Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya alongside Kay Kay Menon, continuing her strong presence across OTT platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).