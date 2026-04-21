In a major submission that could redefine public sector compensation in India, central government employee unions have proposed a new minimum monthly salary of INR 69,000. Represented by the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), the "Staff Side" submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission on April 14. The proposal argues for a fundamental shift from a "basic survival" wage to a "scientific living wage", factoring in the rising costs of healthcare, education, and digital essentials.

Redefining the Family Unit Standard

The most significant change proposed by the NC-JCM is the expansion of the "family unit" used to calculate minimum pay. For decades, pay commissions have based calculations on a three-unit family (employee, spouse, and two children counted as 0.5 units each). 8th Pay Commission Arrears: INR 10 Lakh-Plus Payout Possible for Level 1 Staff.

The unions are now demanding a transition to a five-unit model. This updated framework accounts for the employee, a spouse, two children, and dependent parents. The memorandum notes that this shift aligns with the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, reflecting the actual financial responsibilities of modern Indian households.

Revised Dietary and Caloric Benchmarks

The proposal also calls for a recalibration of the consumption basket based on updated Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. Key changes include:

Caloric Intake: Increasing the daily norm from 2,700 kcal to approximately 3,490 kcal for physically active workers.

Increasing the daily norm from 2,700 kcal to approximately 3,490 kcal for physically active workers. Nutritional Quality: Factoring in higher costs for protein-rich foods, dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

Factoring in higher costs for protein-rich foods, dairy, fruits, and vegetables. Modern Essentials: Including expenditures for technological and digital needs, which were not previously core components of the wage formula.

Fitment Factor and Pay Structure Adjustments

To achieve the proposed INR 69,000 baseline, the unions have suggested a fitment factor of 3.83. This is a sharp increase from the 2.57 factor utilised by the 7th Pay Commission. Beyond the minimum wage, the memorandum outlines several structural reforms:

Annual Increments: Doubling the current rate from 3 to 6 per cent per year.

Doubling the current rate from 3 to 6 per cent per year. Pay Gap: Narrowing the ratio between the lowest and highest-paid employees to 1:12.

Narrowing the ratio between the lowest and highest-paid employees to 1:12. Stagnation Relief: Merging specific pay levels to allow for smoother career progression and reduced stagnation in middle-management roles. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Government Staff Propose INR 69,000 Minimum Pay and 3.83 Fitment Factor.

Economic Rationale and Stakeholder Consultation

While a salary hike of this magnitude would significantly impact the national exchequer, the NC-JCM argues that the move would act as an economic catalyst. The unions posit that increased disposable income for millions of employees and pensioners would stimulate domestic consumption and, subsequently, boost tax revenues. The 8th Pay Commission has opened a formal consultation window via the MyGov platform, inviting perspectives from employees and pensioners on eight core themes, including "pay matters." Stakeholders have until April 30 to submit their feedback through the official questionnaire.

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