Mumbai's Byculla police have arrested three men, including the father-in-law and brother-in-law of former cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, in connection with a violent assault on Saturday night, April 18. The incident reportedly began as a minor road dispute after a vehicle splashed water from a puddle onto a pedestrian. The confrontation escalated into a physical clash involving bamboo sticks and a baseball bat, leaving two victims with serious injuries, including a bone fracture.

Origins of the Dispute in Mumbai's Byculla

The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 PM on Saturday. According to police records, a local resident identified as Yusuf Khan (30) was driving home when his car hit a puddle, splashing water on Shoaib Khan (35). The complainant, Yusuf Khan, told investigators that although he stopped his vehicle to offer an immediate apology, the situation turned hostile. He alleged that Shoaib smashed his car's windshield with a bamboo stick and physically assaulted him at the scene. Yusuf Pathan Declared an ‘Encroacher’: Gujarat High Court Orders Former Cricketer To Vacate Government Land Next to His Vadodara Bungalow, Says ‘Celebrities Are Not Above Law’.

Escalation and Serious Injuries in Road Rage Incident

The situation intensified later that evening when Yusuf Khan and his family members were heading to the police station to report the initial altercation. On their way, they encountered Khalid Khan (alias Makaliq), who is Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law, accompanied by his son Umarshad Khan and other associates. Authorities state that a second argument broke out, which quickly turned violent. Khalid, Umarshad, and their associates allegedly attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives. One relative, Salman, sustained a fractured hand, while an uncle, Zaki Ahmed, suffered serious head and body injuries.

Legal Proceedings and Evidence Against the Accused

Byculla police relied on CCTV footage and witness testimonies to identify the assailants. During the investigation, officers seized a baseball bat and bamboo sticks allegedly used in the attack. Three individuals - Khalid Khan, Umarshad Khan, and Shoaib Khan - were arrested and produced before a court. They have been remanded into judicial custody until May 2. A fourth suspect, Shehbaz Pathan, remains at large.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing the severity of the injuries and the need to prevent witness tampering. However, defense counsel Dayanand Dere contested the police version, describing the event as a "petty fight" where both parties were involved in the scuffle. Dere noted that a cross-complaint has since been filed against Yusuf Khan. Yusuf Pathan Hugs His Sons After Hitting Winning Six Against West Indies Champions As India Champions Qualify for WCL 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

While Khalid Khan's connection to high-profile politician Yusuf Pathan has drawn public attention to the case, police officials emphasised that the legal proceedings are based strictly on the evidence of physical assault and "causing grievous hurt" under the Indian Penal Code.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).