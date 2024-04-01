NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, empowers users to spend smartly and earn while they do, with a wide range of credit card options. The array of 30+ credit cards from top banks and financial institutions helps individuals save on their everyday purchases. Depending on the card they pick, individuals can use their rewards in different ways.

Here's a look at some of the rewards credit cards available on Bajaj Markets:

YES Prosperity Business Credit Card:

* Get 10,000 reward points on spends above Rs. 6 Lakhs annually* Joining fee: Rs. 399 + GST

AU Small Finance Bank LIT Credit Card:

* Up to 10X reward points on online retail transactions* Annual fee: NIL

SBI Max SELECT Credit Card:

* Earn reward points worth 8600 and redeem for a variety of products and services* Joining fee: Rs. 1,499 + GST

Much like this category of credit cards, users may get shopping credit cards, fuel credit cards, and more with minimal documentation. The process to apply for these credit cards online can be completed within minutes. Individuals can also find other financial products on the Bajaj Markets' app and website that cater to a brighter financial future.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

