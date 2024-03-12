Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, decided to give a subsidy of up to Rs 100 crore for setting up employment-oriented industries like hospitals, schools, hotels, film cities across the state.

The cabinet, among others, during the cabinet meeting held Monday, also approved the service sector policy.

Secretary to the Chief Minister Shailesh Bagauli told ANI that while making several important provisions in the service sector policy, the minimum investment limit in the hilly areas has been kept at Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore for the plains.

He said that the industrial institutions to be established under this policy will be given a subsidy of 25 per cent of the total cost or a maximum of Rs 100 crore.

The secretary said that the subsidy will be given in five phases after the completion of the project. This policy will remain in force in the state of Uttarakhand till December 31, 2030.

Among other decisions, 100 per cent medical reimbursement has been approved for availing dialysis under the Atal Ayushman Yojana under the Health Department.

Apart from this, the cabinet has approved the operation of the Cancer Hospital in Harrawala with 300 beds and the Mother-Child Medical Institute with 200 beds through the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Approval has been given to provide a scholarship of Rs 5000 per month to 100 meritorious students doing PhD under the Higher Education Department. (ANI)

