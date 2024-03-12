Kharmas, a period in the Hindu lunar calendar considered inauspicious for certain activities, is a time when people observe specific dos and don'ts to avoid negative consequences and ensure harmony in life. In 2024, Kharmas will begin on Thursday, March 14 and end on Saturday, April 13. Here are some dos and don'ts commonly followed during Kharmas. Kharmas 2024 Dates & Significance: Why Important Rituals and Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During This Time of Cleansing and Self-Reflection.

Kharmas Dos:

Focus on spiritual activities: Kharmas is an excellent time for meditation, prayer, and other spiritual practices. It is believed that these activities can help mitigate negative influences and bring peace of mind.

Perform daan: Giving to those in need is considered auspicious during Kharmas. It is believed to bring blessings and positive energy.

Maintain cleanliness: Keeping your surroundings clean and organized is important during Kharmas. It is believed to invite positive energies and avoid negativity.

Respect elders: Showing respect and care for elders is always important, but it is particularly emphasized during Kharmas.

Plant trees: Planting trees is considered beneficial during Kharmas. It is believed to bring positive energy and purify the environment.

Kharmas Don'ts:

Avoid new ventures: Starting new projects or ventures is not recommended during Kharmas, as they may face obstacles and challenges.

Avoid weddings and other ceremonies: Conducting weddings or other auspicious ceremonies during Kharmas is considered inauspicious.

Avoid travelling: Traveling long distances during Kharmas is not recommended, as it is believed to invite negative energies.

Avoid using sharp objects: Using sharp objects like knives and scissors should be avoided during Kharmas, as they are believed to attract negative energies.

Avoid Big Pujas: Since this doesn't form to be the best time of the year, you can avoid holing any big pujas at home or in a mandir.

Observing these dos and don'ts during Kharmas is believed to help individuals maintain balance and harmony in their lives. While these practices may vary depending on regional beliefs and customs, they are generally aimed at promoting spiritual growth and well-being during this auspicious period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).