VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: The Uttarakhandi film "Ghangtaul", which created a buzz after being released simultaneously in 14 cinemas across Delhi NCR, Dehradun, Kotdwar, Mumbai, Faridabad, and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), is now set to make a mark at the International Film Festival, Delhi, to be held from March 25 to March 31.

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This festival is being organized for the first time with the support of the Delhi Government and includes regional films from across the country--a commendable initiative. Among these is one of Uttarakhand's finest films, "Ghangtaul."

As the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi ji has also said that the next decade will be of Uttarakhand, this film, which makes his statement meaningful, is in favor of reverse migration, self-employment, good health and excellent education and preserving the heritage of our ancestors.

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The film is produced by Mr. Sanjay Joshi and Mr. Sudhir Dhar. It is directed by Uttarakhand's esteemed and first female film director, Mrs. Sushila Rawat, with melodious music composed by Mr. Rajendra Chauhan. The Director of Photography is Mr. Dhruv Tyagi, and the Production In-Charge is Mr. Khushhal Singh Bisht.

The main cast of the film includes Sushila Rawat, Pramendra Rawat, Kuldeep Aswal, Jiten Bisht, Srishti Rawat, Sushil Purohit, Khushhal Singh Bisht, Pragya Rawat, Kiran Lakheda, Harendra Rawat, Anju Bhandari, Vikas Khatri, Neelam Rawat, Rajesh Joshi, and others.

The film has been shot in the beautiful valleys of Raithal in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, where the natural beauty is truly mesmerizing from every angle. The film advocates the concept of reverse migration and inspires capable people from Uttarakhand living in India and abroad to return to their ancestral land, restore damaged homes, and contribute to self-employment, education, and healthcare development.

It also encourages making Uttarakhand's scenic landscapes more attractive for tourism, thereby creating better employment opportunities. This is an educational, family-oriented film that emphasizes preserving relationships.

The director has undertaken a bold effort by weaving together a story involving more than 100 artists to create this family film--something only a few directors can accomplish. The dynamic director Sushila Rawat has executed this beautifully and deserves appreciation.

Films that reflect such culture and social environments give hope for a bright future for the Uttarakhand film industry.

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