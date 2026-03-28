New Delhi, [India] March 28 (ANI): India's macro outlook faces rising risks amid escalating US-Iran tensions and a sustained spike in crude oil prices, noted a report by global equity research and brokerage firm Bernstein.

The report cautions that the current geopolitical shock could expose structural vulnerabilities in the Indian economy if it persists, noting that "a prolonged period of elevated crude and tighter external financing conditions could play out for India's macro."

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Highlighting historical parallels, Bernstein warned of a potential "GFC moment," recalling that after the global financial crisis, "India's economic growth slipped from ~10% to 5%, inflation spiked to 10%, and rupee depreciated 30%."

The report underscored that crude remains a key pressure point, stating that "the crude price threatens to push inflation back above the tolerance range," while also flagging risks to growth and external balances.

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In a worst-case scenario involving a prolonged conflict through 2026, Bernstein said the repercussions could be severe, including "double-digit inflation, economic growth in 2-3% range, rupee beyond 110 and nifty going well below 20,000."

Even under more moderate assumptions, the outlook remains challenging. The report expects "realistic chances of inflation breaching 6% this summer," which could delay monetary easing, with "rate cuts to get pushed for two quarters at the least, and GDP growth to taper."

On external accounts, elevated crude prices are likely to widen imbalances. Bernstein noted that "elevated crude and trade almost go hand in hand," potentially leading to a surge in the merchandise trade deficit and pressure on the current account.

Currency pressures are also building, with the report warning that "it is only a matter of time before 97-98 levels for the Rupee are breached" if hostilities persist.

Despite the possibility of near-term de-escalation, Bernstein emphasised that structural damage may already be underway, stating "a structural change has happened already," with crude unlikely to return to earlier low levels this year.

Summing up the broader impact, the report warned that sustained geopolitical stress could materially hit growth, with "the potential to set back the growth by 3-4 years," adding that even in less severe scenarios, the environment could "shelve a full percentage point off the annual GDP growth."

Bernstein maintained a cautious stance on markets, advising that "waiting out for clear signals, in such times, is often the best strategy," amid elevated uncertainty driven by geopolitics rather than fundamentals. (ANI)

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