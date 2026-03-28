Mumbai, March 28: Residents in parts of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz are advised to store water as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prepares for a scheduled 16-hour water cut starting tonight, March 28. The disruption is necessary to facilitate critical infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of a new 750 mm diameter primary water main at a key junction in Bandra West.

While the technical work is slated to conclude by Sunday evening, officials warn that water pressure may remain low for several hours following the restoration of the supply. No More ‘Jai Ho’ on Mumbai Coastal Road? BMC Shuts ‘Melody Road’ Temporarily After Noise Complaints (Watch Videos).

Repair Schedule and Timing

The water cut is divided into two phases to accommodate the connection of the new pipeline at the intersection of Ramdas Naik Marg, Swami Vivekanand (SV) Marg, and RK Patkar Marg.

Phase 1: Work begins at 11:00 PM on Saturday, March 28, and is expected to conclude by 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 29.

Work begins at 11:00 PM on Saturday, March 28, and is expected to conclude by 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 29. Phase 2: Specific localities will experience total shutdowns or significant pressure drops during their routine supply slots on Sunday morning and afternoon.

List of Affected Areas Due to Water Cut

The H-West ward will bear the brunt of the disruption. Residents in the following zones should prepare for no water or low-pressure supply:

Saturday night (10:00 PM – 1:00 AM):

Parts of Khar West, Dr Ambedkar Road, and Pali Gaothan.

Sunday (4:00 AM – 8:30 AM & 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM):

Bandra West: Hill Road, Carter Road, Bazaar Marg, Jain Mandir Marg, D’Monte Road, Perry Road, and R.K. Patkar Road.

Localities: Chimbai Gaon and Sherly Gaon.

Broader Regions: Extensive sections of Khar West and Santacruz West.

Infrastructure Goal: Boosting Pali Hill Supply

The 16-hour window is being utilised to integrate a new 750 mm water main designed to enhance the flow to the Pali Hill reservoir. This reservoir serves as a vital distribution hub for the suburban population. According to BMC hydraulic engineers, the current upgrade is essential to address long-standing pressure issues and to meet the increasing water demands of the H-West ward. The installation is part of a broader civic initiative to replace ageing colonial-era pipelines with high-capacity steel mains to reduce leakages and "unaccounted-for" water loss across the metropolis. Mumbai Water Cut: 24-Hour Supply Disruption From March 10 as BMC Undertakes Pipeline Connection Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Health and Safety Advisory by BMC

In addition to storing adequate water in advance, the BMC has issued a health advisory for the affected neighbourhoods. Due to the risk of suspended particles entering the dry lines during the reconnection process, residents are urged to:

Filter and Boil: Treat all drinking water for the next four to five days.

Treat all drinking water for the next four to five days. Settle Turbidity: Allow the first few buckets of water to flow through after supply resumes on Sunday evening, before using it for cooking or drinking.

Normal water pressure is expected to be fully restored across the ward by Monday morning, March 30.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).