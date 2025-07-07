NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 7: Utthunga, a leading provider of industrial automation and smart manufacturing solutions, announced the launch of a Center of Manufacturing Excellence in partnership with Guidant Measurement, a U.S.-based global leader in advanced precision measurement, automation, and terminal management solutions.

The facility, located in the Harohalli Industrial Area of Karnataka, aligns with the growing trend of global companies choosing India for high-value, export-grade manufacturing and delivery. As part of the collaboration, the center will focus on the assembly and delivery of electronics, terminal automation and process control systems for the global oil and gas industry. The new Center of Manufacturing Excellence represents a foundational step in Utthunga's broader strategic commitment to scale its export business. Over the next five years, Utthunga targets more than Rs. 300 crore in export revenue - an ambitious goal driven by partnerships with global clients including Guidant, as well as Utthunga's expanding portfolio of enterprise customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Krishnan KM, CEO and Managing Director of Utthunga, stated, "This facility marks a significant milestone in establishing India as a hub for precision-driven industrial manufacturing. With global supply chains evolving, we are proud to join forces with Guidant to deliver industrial excellence that is designed and built in India, trusted worldwide. Through this center, we aim to advance towards engineering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable industrial ecosystem globally."

Laura Schilling, CEO of Guidant, commented, "This partnership reflects our commitment to building strong, reliable operations in India. The region offers a unique combination of stability, talent, and quality standards that align with our goals. Collaborating with Utthunga, whose industrial expertise and deep domain experience are well recognized, strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality products assembled in Karnataka for customers around the world."

The new center is built to meet global standards for quality, traceability, and operational efficiency. Its capabilities span turnkey manufacturing of precision electronics products and integrated packaged solutions for use in process industries.

Praveen Naik, SVP and BU Head - Americas, Utthunga, added, "At a time when customers demand faster lead times, reduced risk, and uncompromising quality, this center will play a key role in meeting those needs. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality manufacturing sourced locally while supporting the growth of local communities. We are excited to deepen our partnership with Guidant and contribute meaningfully to India's industrial advancement."

This investment highlights a shared commitment by both companies to develop globally competitive capabilities. It also reflects a broader industry shift toward diversifying high-value manufacturing to regions that offer engineering maturity, supply chain readiness, and cross-border collaboration.

Founded in 2007, Utthunga is a leading provider of end-to-end engineering R&D services and industrial solutions for top Industrial OEMs, ISVs, MSPs, and industries including Energy, Chemicals, Metals, Mining, Minerals, Pharmaceuticals, Power, Utilities, and others.

With over 18 years of focused industrial expertise, Utthunga helps customers accelerate time-to-market without compromising quality. Its in-house Industrial Center of Excellence and innovation labs enable global companies to launch pioneering solutions that meet future demands.

Supported by a multidisciplinary engineering team of over 1200 members, Utthunga offers a full spectrum of capabilities from design and development to sensor-to-cloud solutions. Services include product, digital, process, and plant engineering. Turnkey solutions cover automation, sustainability, smart manufacturing, operational excellence, digital twin, safety and electrification solutions. In addition, Utthunga provides end-to-end manufacturing services through a global manufacturing ecosystem, enabling OEMs to scale production efficiently while maintaining quality and compliance.

Guidant Measurement is a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered flow measurement, automation, and terminal management systems for the energy, chemical, and process industries. Building on a legacy of innovation through the trusted Smith Meter® brand, Guidant offers a wide portfolio of liquid custody transfer solutions, flow computers, and integrated metering systems designed for critical infrastructure and global operations.

With a growing presence in international markets and a commitment to engineering excellence, Guidant partners with customers to deliver accurate, reliable, and scalable solutions that support operational performance and compliance in high-stakes environments.

