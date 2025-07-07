New Delhi, July 7: Honor X9c 5G is launched in India. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon processor and includes a large battery. It has a display with a 1.5K resolution. The latest smartphone from the Honor features an IP65M rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

The HONOR X9c 5G features a sleek design and weighs approximately 189 grams, including the battery. It has a height of 162.8 mm and a width of 75.5 mm. The smartphone is available in two colour options, which include Jade Cyan and Titanium Black. Moto G96 5G Will Launch Soon in India With 3D Curved Display, IP68 Protection; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

HONOR X9c 5G Specifications and Features

The HONOR X9c 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone delivers 4000 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone will be available in three storage variants, which include 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. HONOR X9c 5G camera is equipped with a 108MP main sensor and a 5MP wide camera. It includes a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It runs on MagicOS 9.0, which is based on Android 14 and also features an IP65M-rated water resistance with a 360-degree protection design. It has a triple-layered water resistance structure to provide protection. Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE Design Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

HONOR X9c 5G Price In India

HONOR X9c 5G is priced in India starting at INR 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of INR 19,999 with bank offers. The HONOR X9c 5G sale will start in India on July 12 on Amazon.

