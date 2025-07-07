Bengaluru, July 7: Prestige Group has secured approval from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to construct a 1.5-km elevated flyover connecting its upcoming Beta Tech Park in Bellandur directly to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The project, which will run alongside a public road and skirt a stormwater drain, will be fully funded by the real estate developer.

The BBMP cleared the proposal in April following consultations with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, according to a Deccan Herald report. While the flyover is being built to ease access to Prestige’s private tech park, expected to house over 5,000 employees, civic officials have mandated that the structure remain open for public use. Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike: Auto-Rickshaw Fares Set for 20% Hike in Karnataka Capital After Bike Taxi Ban, Check Details.

Prestige Group had first approached BBMP with the proposal in August 2022, submitting a revised request in late 2023. The company cited chronic traffic congestion on approach routes, particularly Old Airport Road via Yemalur and Kariyammana Agrahara Road, as justification.

As part of the agreement, Prestige will also widen the narrow and congested Kariyammana Agrahara Road and fund a new 40-foot-wide connector road that will shorten access to Sakra Hospital Road by approximately 2.5 km. The firm is also eligible for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) if it surrenders land for road expansion in line with legal norms. Bengaluru Shocker: Infosys Senior Employee Arrested for Filming Woman Colleague While She Was Using Ladies’ Washroom at Office.

Notably, the flyover plan was sanctioned nearly a year after the tech park’s 70-acre site received building plan approval from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in September 2023.

