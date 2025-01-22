SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22: V3 Infrasol is proud to announce its association with the Bulandshahr Development Authority (BDA) for the planning and execution of an ambitious 250-acre industrial township at Kaimrala, Chakrashenpur. This prestigious project, a part of the Chief Minister's Urban Expansion New City Promotion Scheme.

V3 Infrasol's association with the 250-acre industrial township project in Bulandshahr underscores its commitment to delivering sustainable, green-certified developments. The project is expected to become a benchmark for industrial and urban growth in the region, showcasing V3 Infrasol's ability to execute large-scale initiatives with an emphasis on eco-friendly practices and community enhancement.

V3 Infrasol is a milestone in the region's industrial and urban development. V3 Infrasol, known for its innovative practices, is committed to delivering this transformative project with precision, efficiency, and a focus on long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

V3 Infrasol is a trusted development manager for real estate projects, offering end-to-end solutions for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. The company excels in diverse domains, including land verification and procurement, approval and licensing, architectural and urban planning, project management, and RERA consultancy. With over a decade of experience, V3 Infrasol has established itself as a one-of-a-kind consulting organization that stays with its clients throughout the lifecycle of their projects, from conceptualization to execution and beyond.

With services spanning mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design, digital marketing, strategic CRM, sales management, legal advisory, and corporate social responsibility, V3 Infrasol ensures holistic solutions for its clients. The company also specializes in reviving stalled projects, offering strategic interventions that align with both market demands and regulatory compliance.

The company's capabilities are showcased in its impressive portfolio, which includes partnerships with prominent developers such as Bhutani Infra for projects like Alphathum, Cyberthum, and Noida Cyber Hub, HCL, Pardos,

Valiancy Infratech as well as Sanfran Private Developers Limited for landmark projects like Sanfran Sarovar Heights and Sanfran Estate. Its collaboration with Agrasheel Infratech Private Limited for residential townships in Lucknow further demonstrates its expertise in managing complex, large-scale developments.

For clients navigating the post-RERA era, V3 Infrasol provides seamless consultancy to ensure projects meet statutory requirements under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The company's RERA consultancy services guide developers through the registration process, compliance mandates, and risk assessments, ensuring their projects align with regulatory standards. This proactive approach has helped V3 Infrasol establish long-term partnerships by building trust and delivering results.

In addition to compliance support, V3 Infrasol assists companies with extensive land banks by offering strategic advice on land utilization, planning, and project approvals from various authorities. Its services include due diligence, land acquisition support, and end-to-end project management, ensuring the efficient execution of every development aspect. From determining raw material needs and construction specifications to managing costs and scheduling, V3 Infrasol's expertise covers all facets of project execution.

The company's leadership has been instrumental in shaping its growth and reputation. Mr. Abhishek Singh (Director), a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in real estate, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, spearheads the organization with a strategic vision. His expertise in fundraising, organizational strategy, and government liaisoning, coupled with his educational credentials as a law graduate from Delhi University and an MBA in Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad, ensures V3 Infrasol remains at the forefront of innovation.

As demand for innovative and sustainable real estate solutions grows, V3 Infrasol is uniquely positioned to address evolving market needs. By staying committed to its core values of innovation, expertise, and environmental responsibility, the company continues to redefine industry benchmarks and contribute to the nation's infrastructure development.

For more information please visit: https://www.v3infrasol.com/

