India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: World T20 champions India hosts England for a limited overs bilateral fixtures. England's tour of India 2025 kicks-off with a five-match T20I series. Following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph team India is building a new side under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja having retired from T20Is. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG 1st T20I free live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

England have named their playing XI for the series opener and have included pacer Jofra Archer and young sensation Jacob Bethell. The series will be Brendon McCullum’s first after being named England’s white-ball coach as well. The visitors, who won the 2022 T20 World Cup, are looking to rebuild a side with an eye on future tournaments.

India, on the other hand, look set to continue with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who returns from long injury layoff, is part of the squad as well and it set to feature in the first T20I. Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy are likely to feature in India playing XI along with Axar Patel. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Kolkata.

When is India vs England 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st T20I will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st T20I 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD in Hindi commentary. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG free live telecast for DD Free Dish users. For IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st T20I 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of India vs England T20I series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in India vs England T20I series 2025.

