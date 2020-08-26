Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Non-banking company Vakrangee Ltd is joining the global movement of leading companies aligning their business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement: to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero by 2050 for the best chance of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

"We have mapped our business strategy with sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that businesses can have a positive impact on the societies they serve," said Managing Director and Group CEO Dinesh Nandwana.

"We commit to policy advocacy consistent with a 1.5 degrees celsius future and also urge for supportive government policy and goals that will deliver a net-zero emissions economy," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is a technology-driven company focused on building a network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking and financial services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

Vakrangee next-gen kendras are located across India in 30 states and union territories covering 6,500-plus postal codes. It has over 10,000 operational outlets and 24,200 outlets under onboarding process.

In the past one year, the company clocked over 4.8 crore transactions with more than Rs 8,880 crore throughput from its ATM network. (ANI)

