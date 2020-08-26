At a time when a lot of people have lost their jobs and finding it difficult to get new ones, stray animals seem to be doing just fine. After a dog got hired in a Hyundai showroom after sitting outside every day, a stray tabby has done the same! A cat named Elwood now works as a security guard at the Epworth Hospital in Richmond, Australia. Pictures of Elwood wearing his ID card with his name and photo on it have been shared on social media. And who doesn't love such stories? The pictures are now going viral. Cat Needs Cash! Burglar Feline Tries to Steal Bundle of Currency Notes From Russian Pub Twice (Watch Videos).

Elwood is a white and golden colour stray tabby that was roaming around the main entrance of the hospital or about a year. Chantel Trollip, a pathologist from the hospital told Bored Panda told that he noticed a collar and tag on the cat in June. When he saw it closely, he realised the cat was now hired to work as part of the Epworth security team. "He is lovely and friendly, but not overly affectionate. He enjoys a good pat, but likes to keep things short and move around a fair bit. He is on the security team, after all, has to make sure everyone coming and going gets checked," he said about Elwood's work. Pictures of Elwood in his badge are shared on social media and people are loving it.

Check The Pics of Elwood Cat Here:

แมวที่ชอบมาเดินวนเวียนบริเวณโรงพยาบาลแห่งหนึ่งในเมลเบิร์น ออสเตรเลีย หนึ่งปีผ่านไปในที่สุดก็ได้งานสมใจ...เพราะทางโรงพยาบาลเห็นใจมอบตำแหน่งยามให้น้องแมวทำไปเรียบร้อยแล้ว เดินทั้งวันให้หนำใจ อย่าอู้งานหรือแอบหลับ ขอบคุณภาพจาก: Epworth Hospital Melbourne, Australia/Chantel Trollip pic.twitter.com/YaeYpLL5Mv — Gratitude DNA (@GratitudeDNA) August 23, 2020

How cute! Congratulations to this stray managing an important position in the hospital. At least those who are coming in here will enter with a smile after such a cute welcome from Elwood. And he knows his limit, he doesn't enter the hospital. Also, it was very recently revealed that Elwood's real family stays right across the road. But he keeps hanging out for 'his work' now.

