The makers of the upcoming Telugu film titled V have released its trailer on Amazon Prime Video. This was something that all fans were eagerly looking forward to as it is the first time that all would be getting to watch Nani in a negative role, in his 25th film. The makers have unveiled the trailer by using the hashtag #VTrailerOnPrime. Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, this trailer looks gripping and is a power-packed action entertainer. V: Nani Confirms That His 25th Film Will Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On September 5!

The trailer will give you a glimpse of the action drama that takes place between the police SP Vivek Krishna (Sudheer Babu) and a killer (Nani), when the latter challenges him with a puzzle. In this trailer, you can see the cop while addressing to the media says that every psychos have its own special ‘modus operandi’ to be in limelight. The background score composed by Thaman S makes this trailer even intriguing. We bet, one just cannot wait to watch this action thriller that is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of V Below:

V also stars Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Amit Trivedi and the cinematography is handled by PG Vinda. Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, V is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5!

