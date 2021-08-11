New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pancham Dham, an initiative to bring the cultural and religious proximity together of Bharat and South East Asia, successfully organises the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' event in Delhi.

The holy event began with Yajna, observed through Vedic and Buddhist Rituals on the one offering ground. Buddhist Monks performed Yagya by offering ghee as an oblation in the fire. The objective of Pancham Dham Neyas is to serve as an interlocutor between the Sanatan and Buddhism way of life; the cardinal aim of Pancham Dham is to build a grand and spectacular Shiva temple at the bank of Phnom Kulen River in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The Fifth Dham initiative started on the 1st of June 2018 is now entering its 4th year. The Pancham Dham is the untiring efforts of Dr. Indresh Kumar, RSS Veteran & the torchbearer of the Sanatana Dharma movement in India, and Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman at SRAM & MRAM Group. The initiative is slowly and gradually becoming extremely popular and is turning over a new leaf almost every year.

The quadrilateral forming the four Dhams are in India viz. Badrinath, Dwaraka, Puri Jagannath and Rameshwaram and the same will include Siem Reap to form the Fifth Dham forming a pentagon. With the congregation of the Asian Diaspora at the event in Siem Reap in Cambodia to participate in the event, this could mark out to be the future destination of every Sanatana Dharma follower in the world. The initiative led by the RSS and the 1008 Names of Shivas Association in Cambodia plans to make this a blockbuster event in every Sanatana Dharma followers calendar.

Talking about the event Senior RSS functionary, Dr. Indresh Kumar who was the chief guest at the event said, "The Fifth Dham depicts the existence of Sanatan Dharma which will play an important role in the propagation of Santan Hindu Culture and religion in South East Asia."

The event was joined by around 12 Ministers of Government of India and 60 Parliamentarians, the high and mighty included Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of ICCR, Dr. Sachchidananad Joshi Member Sec IGNCA, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General of IIMC, and many more. The event also saw renowned artists like Leading Vocalist - Mohit Chauhan, Bhajan Samrat - Anup Jalota, Sukriti Mathur, and many other eminent personalities gracing the event with their presence. The event witnessed a scintillating performance of Classical and Bhajan Sandhya on the auspicious occasion by the artists.

