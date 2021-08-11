Spain football legend Xavi has expressed his thoughts on Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain, saying that he was 'so sad' to see the Argentine leave despite the fact that he had wanted to stay and continue playing for Barcelona. Messi's contract renewal at Barcelona seemed to have progressed well over the last month according to several reports, which stated that everything was going ahead in the right direction. But the Spanish side couldn't arrive at a conclusion over a new deal with Messi after contract talks failed between both parties. That resulted in Messi bidding a tearful goodbye to the club where he has played for 17 seasons. A day ago, Messi was announced as a new player for Paris Saint-Germain after the French club reportedly emerged as favourites to obtain the Argentine's signature. Andres Iniesta Opens Up About Lionel Messi’s Sudden Transfer to PSG, Former Barcelona Midfielder Says, ‘It Will Be Difficult To See Him in Another Shirt’

"I’m just so sad for Leo," Xavi, while commenting on this development, reportedly said. "It’s a pity to see he and the club couldn’t find a solution. I know that Leo wanted to stay, but in the end, it could not be sorted. The only thing I can say now is that I will miss him a lot. It’s even hard for me to picture Messi with a shirt other than Barca’s. It’s sad for Leo, especially for how I saw him emotionally at the Camp Nou the other day, but for FC Barcelona as well," he added.

Messi addressed a press conference at Barcelona following the announcement that he wouldn't be continuing with the Catalan club anymore and stated that the club worked hard to get a new contract in place for him. But that wasn't possible given the fact that there were several barriers in terms of finance.Lionel Messi Salary at PSG in INR: Here’s How Much the Argentine Star Footballer Would Earn in Indian Rupees

Xavi had a very fruitful time at Barcelona alongside Messi as the duo won seven La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. The Argentine Copa America winner now has joined PSG and has reunited with close friend Neymar, who had left Barcelona in a world-record deal in 2017. Messi would thus form a deadly attacking trio alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the French club aims to claim supremacy in club football across Europe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).