PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26: The Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon (VPCHM) is set to mark a landmark moment with its 10th edition on November 30, 2025. The event is set to feature Indian Women's Cricket Team captain and global sports icon Harmanpreet Kaur as the International Event Ambassador. Her association brings compelling star presence and a strong sense of purpose to one of India's most prominent citizen-led running events.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the run-up to the event, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled the official merchandise and finisher's medal in Jaipur, alongside Ritu Jhingon, President, Anil Agarwal Foundation, and Marathoner Dr. Manoj Soni. Mohit Sahney, Founder, MD & CEO of Finova Capital, reaffirmed the organisation's support for community welfare and its partnership in driving the Zero Hunger mission.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, "Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon isn't just a marathon; it's a celebration of social progress. In our 10th edition, over 15,000 runners from India and abroad are coming together to support #RunForZeroHunger, making it a collective movement towards a nutritious tomorrow."

Also Read | Dharmendra's Demise: Jeetendra Stands by Bereaved Deol Family After Loss of His Best Friend.

Supported by Vedanta, organised by Any Body Can Run (ABCR) and powered by Finova Capital, this year's marathon is centred around the message of #RunForZeroHunger, further strengthening Vedanta's nationwide efforts to fight malnutrition through Nand Ghar, the flagship social impact initiative of the Anil Agarwal Foundation.

For every kilometre run at VPCHM, Vedanta will provide a Poshan Pack--nutritious supplements to children at Nand Ghars across India. With nearly 10,000 Nand Gharsoperational across 16 states, the initiative is driving measurable impact through nutrition, early childhood education, healthcare, and women's skill development, ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry.

The 2025 edition features three race categories - the 21 km Half Marathon for professional athletes, the 10 km Cool Run for intermediate runners, and the 5 km Dream Run for beginners and families.

This year's finisher's medal, crafted from high-grade Zinc sourced from Zawar Mines in Udaipur, among the world's oldest and largest zinc mines--has been produced by Hindustan Zinc Limited, India's leading zinc producer and a Vedanta Group company. Vedanta, through Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Cairn Oil & Gas, continues to contribute significantly to Rajasthan's sustainable development, economic growth, and resource leadership.

As the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon celebrates its 10th year, it continues to stand as a powerful symbol of endurance, community-driven purpose, and collective action, inspiring thousands across the country to run for health, hope, and a hunger-free India.

For more information, follow- https://vedantapchm.abcr.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)