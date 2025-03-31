VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: Velosting, a leading cloud service provider in India, proudly announces the launch of myCloudCam, the nation's first fully cloud-powered surveillance service. Designed to address the growing need for secure, scalable, and cost-effective surveillance, myCloudCam offers flexible plans starting at just INR 499, making cutting-edge security accessible to individuals and businesses alike.

Built on Velosting's robust cloud infrastructure, myCloudCam is an innovative, scalable solution designed for seamless integration with system integrators (SIs), internet service providers (ISPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), and other technology partners. This launch marks a significant step towards redefining India's security and surveillance landscape.

Key Features of myCloudCam

Cloud-Based Multi-CDN Storage: Unlimited, secure cloud storage distributed across multiple CDNs to ensure low latency and uninterrupted access.

24/7 Real-Time Monitoring: Live-streaming in high-definition for constant surveillance.

AI-Powered Analytics: Advanced motion detection, facial recognition, and intrusion alerts.

Multi-Device Compatibility: Seamless access via smartphones, tablets, desktops, and smart TVs.

Customizable Plans: Affordable pricing starting at INR 499 for 50GB storage, with scalable options up to multiple terabytes.

Enhanced Security: End-to-end encryption and compliance with global data protection standards.

Why Choose myCloudCam?

Cost-Effective: Eliminates the need for expensive on-premise hardware and maintenance.

Scalable & Flexible: Easily expand storage or add cameras as needed.

Multi-Location Monitoring: Manage multiple locations through a single, centralized platform.

Global Accessibility: Monitor and control your surveillance system from anywhere.

Unmatched Reliability: Backed by Velosting's world-class cloud infrastructure, ensuring maximum uptime and performance.

Eco-Friendly Approach: Reduces reliance on physical hardware, promoting sustainable digital practices.

Industry Insight: The Growing Need for Cloud Surveillance

With rapid urbanization and digital transformation, India's security needs have evolved significantly. Traditional surveillance systems often struggle with scalability, security, and efficiency. myCloudCam bridges this gap by providing an easy-to-deploy, cloud-based solution tailored for modern security demands.

Leadership Perspective

Dr. Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, CTO & Director, Velosting, commented on the launch:

"Security should not be a privilege but a necessity accessible to all. With myCloudCam, we bring an advanced yet affordable cloud surveillance solution to businesses and individuals across India. By leveraging the power of AI and cloud computing, we are setting a new benchmark for security technology. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey."

Partner with Velosting: Growth Opportunities Await

Velosting is actively seeking resellers, distributors, system integrators, ISPs, CSPs, and technology partners to expand myCloudCam's reach. By joining forces, partners can leverage this revolutionary technology to build a safer, more connected India.

About myCloudCam

myCloudCam is India's first fully cloud-based surveillance platform, offering real-time monitoring, AI-powered analytics, and scalable security solutions for individuals and enterprises. Built on Velosting's industry-leading cloud infrastructure, myCloudCam ensures secure, seamless, and efficient surveillance.

About Velosting

Velosting is a premier cloud service provider in India, delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions to enterprises across various industries. With a strong focus on security, reliability, and innovation, Velosting empowers businesses to achieve digital transformation effortlessly.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Velosting Media RelationsEmail - help@velosting.comPhone No - +91 89685 10675

