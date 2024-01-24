BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: The 12th Anniversary edition of the coveted CIO CHOICE Honour & Recognition was recently concluded at the Red Carpet Night felicitation ceremony.

* 25 Technology brands across 37 categories won the CIO CHOICE 2024 Trust Seal.

* Winners were picked based on 9,000+ votes received through an extensive pan-India voting process amongst CIOs & Digital Leaders. Delivering Business Value through Tech-led Service and Innovation

Technology has revolutionized the ICT landscape and impacted business operations in every way imaginable. Cloud computing, big data, and AI have transformed business dynamics by providing data-driven insights and automated solutions, enabling organizations to achieve higher levels of operational efficiency. Advanced digital solutions are being adopted to streamline processes, eliminate legacy infrastructure, and enhance customer engagement. The use of these technologies has opened new avenues for businesses to thrive and compete in today's market.

However, with multiple choices available in the market, making the right buying decisions for ICT products and solutions for businesses can be difficult. ICT brands who have created a simple, flexible, and beneficial environment for businesses, partners, and customers to make this process easy make the cut to deliver the right customer experience.

CIO CHOICE, an annual recognition platform, produced by CORE Media, selects and honours these ICT brands through an extensive Pan-India Online referral voting process conducted among technology leaders in the country. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner for the event. Empowering through Recognition

Recognizing transformative innovations, CIO CHOICE 2024 celebrated and honoured ICT brands who empowered enterprises to enhance their business, operations and cyber security with their products, services and solutions, propelling them towards growth and new heights in their sectors.

CIO CHOICE is the "Seal of Trust" bestowed upon the ICT brands by CIOs and Digital Leaders for their customer centricity, product innovation, and excellence by India's CIOs and the ICT community.

25 unique ICT brands proudly claimed recognition in 37 different categories. Leading brands including Vi Business, Tata Communications, Lenovo Global Technology (India), ServiceNow, AdaniConneX, Rubrik, and Sigma-Byte Computers received recognition this year too while some brands such as CapitaLand Data Centre, Applied Cloud Computing, Ishan Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Brio Technologies received their first win. The winning brands were voted as the most Trusted and Preferred, by technology leaders and pioneers in the country, based on their own experience of collaborating with these enterprises and leveraging their products, services and solutions.

The entire process was guided by an eminent advisory panel of senior technology leaders. This year's advisory panel consisted of 9 distinguished CIOS and Digital Technology leaders -

* Ayan De, Head - Enterprise Technology - HDFC Life.* Kaustubh Dabral, Global CIO - Dabur India.* Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO - Yes Bank.* Narrottam Sharma, CIO - Jubilant FoodWorks.* Saurabh Tiwari, CTO - PolicyBazaar.* Sumi Vivek, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer - Tata Electronics.* Vinod Gopinathan, CIO - Ashok Leyland.* Vipin Gupta, CTO - Starbucks India.* VV Balaji, CTO - ICICI Bank.

The felicitation ceremony held in Mumbai received an overwhelming response from the CIO community and the ICT ecosystem. It was one of the largest networking events in the industry that brought together over 300 CIOs and Digital Leaders.

"CIO CHOICE, the platform that recognizes reliable ICT brands chosen by CIOs and Digital Leaders, has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between India's leading enterprises and ICT Brands. This powerful partnership enables both entities to work together and provide solutions to some of the most complex business challenges. In today's dynamic digital landscape, technology fuels business growth, enhances customer experiences, and drives innovation and transformations. The CIO CHOICE platform stands as a testimony to the power of true partnerships, propelling advancements for both enterprises and ICT Brands," said Anoop Mathur, Founder, CORE Media.

