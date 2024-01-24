Mysore, January 24: Three students from Kalaburagi attacked their neighbour for asking them to lower the volume of their music in Bengaluru's Electronic City on Monday, January 22. The students, who were in an inebriated state, bit the victim's right hand, twisted it, and pushed him down, causing him to fracture his hand and injure his head. The accused were caught by the police and were charged with assaulting the victim.

According to the report published by The New Indian Express, the victim, M Manjunath, had to get ten stitches and undergo surgery. He is still recovering in a hospital, the report added. The incident occurred when Manjunath, a service advisor in a Toyota showroom, and his three-year-old child were sleeping when the students started playing loud music around 9:30 pm on Sunday, January 21. He and his wife, Deepa, repeatedly requested them to stop, but they ignored them. Around 1:30 am, the students came out of their third-floor house and assaulted Manjunath. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help After He Catches Them Red-Handed In HSR Layout, Projects Murder As Heart Attack; Arrested.

Deepa called the police, who arrested two of the students. The third one, who bit Manjunath, fled the scene but was caught later. The police said the accused trio moved to Bengaluru a few months ago for jobs. One of them is a software engineer, the police added. The accused trio have been charged with causing grievous injuries under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident that shocked Bengaluru in March last year, a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour after the latter asked him to send his wife to him for sex. The incident happened in Bengaluru's Siddapura. Police have arrested the accused, Suresh. Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Manikanta. "It was a drunken brawl. Manikanta was drunk when he spoke about Suresh's wife. In a fit of rage, Suresh hit and killed Manikanta with a cane," according to DCP South. Bengaluru Shocker: Auto Driver Assaults, Pushes Woman to Ground for Cancelling Ride, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

In a bid to cover up the murder, Suresh himself went to Manikanta's family and told them that he was lying drunk at his place. The family then rushed to bring back Manikanta, unaware of his death.

