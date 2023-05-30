NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: A child's overall growth is crucial to their success in school and life. Children who receive a well-rounded education that prioritizes their physical, emotional, and intellectual growth can become self-assured, socially adept, and prosperous.

Also Read | Couple Make Love on Bike Viral Video: Two Police Stations in UP Deny Incident Happened in Their Jurisdictions After Clip of Man and Woman Romancing on Motorcycle Surfaces Online.

Holistic growth in preschoolers and school-aged children can be achieved through providing a safe and nurturing environment that encourages active participation and exploration. This includes encouraging independence and giving children the opportunity to make decisions and solve problems. Above all, it is important to provide children with the love and support they need to develop healthy self-esteem and positive relationships with others.

The changes that children go through as they grow and develop are referred to as physical, cognitive, emotional, and social changes in children. Numerous elements, such as the child's surroundings, experiences, and genetics, impact these changes.

Also Read | European Space Agency Says Its JUICE Mission Is Ready To Study Jupiter and Its Icy Moons.

We at Vidyanchal High School believe, Activity-based learning is an educational approach that focuses on engaging students in activities to facilitate the learning process. It's a great way to engage preschoolers in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences. Activity-based learning can help children develop both cognitive and social skills, as well as build self-confidence. The goal of activity-based learning for preschoolers is to encourage their curiosity, creativity and exploration by providing them with activities that promote the development of essential skills.

Activities in our school are designed around the individual needs of each child and are made full of fun and engaging so that they are motivated to participate. One way to incorporate activity based learning into our preschool classroom is through problem solving tasks or challenges where multiple steps need to be completed in order for the task at hand to be finished successfully. These types of activities can help children learn problem solving, critical thinking and communication skills while also teaching them how they can work together with others towards a common goal. Another great way for preschoolers to learn through activity based instruction is by using dramatic play or role playing games which allow them express their feelings and develop language abilities while also exploring different ways of looking at things from another person's perspective which will ultimately help them better understand how others think differently than themselves. Using props such as dolls, puppets or dress up clothes will provide even more opportunities for creative exploration while they take on different roles within these kinds of imaginative play scenarios.

Additionally these types of games create plenty of opportunity for making decisions which helps build decision making skills. Arts and crafts projects are also ideal forms activity based instruction because it allows children to use their imagination while simultaneously developing fine motor skills. Painting, drawing, sculpting, building etc all offer plenty opportunity for creative expression. Additionally art & craft projects foster collaboration between peers when working together towards one project. Outdoor activities are also incredibly beneficial forms of activity based instruction because it gives kids an opportunity to practice physical coordination & gross motor movements such as running, jumping & hopping etc.

Vidyanchal is an ideal preschool which has a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment for children to learn, explore, and grow in. The curriculum here focuses on helping children learn the basic skills they need for kindergarten such as literacy, numeracy, physical development, and social-emotional skills. It provides play-based learning opportunities that are engaging, fun, and educational. The preschool has experienced and knowledgeable teachers who are passionate about early childhood education and are dedicated to helping each child reach their full potential. The facility here is well-maintained and has ample space for children to move around and explore. The classrooms are equipped with modern resources and materials that are age-appropriate and engaging. Lastly, the school would have strong communication between teachers, families, and the community to ensure the best outcomes for all children.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)