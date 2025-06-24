PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], June 24: In an era where consumers are becoming more health-conscious and proactive about their well-being, the nutraceutical industry has experienced significant growth. One of the driving forces behind this momentum is the global shift toward aging populations and a greater emphasis on preventive healthcare and aging gracefully. Consumers today are not only looking for ways to treat ailments but are increasingly turning to functional food, beverages, and dietary supplements to maintain long-term wellness and vitality.

In response to this surging demand, Vitafoods Europe, world's nutraceutical event with over 30 years of exhibition, recently concluded with great success in Barcelona, Spain. The event brought together top-tier brands, ingredient innovators, research institutions, and manufacturing partners from around the world, offering a comprehensive glimpse into the trends shaping the future of health and nutrition.

Now, all eyes turn to Asia.

Vitafoods Asia 2025 - Asia's Leading Nutraceutical Event

Vitafoods Asia 2025, scheduled to take place from 17-19 September 2025 on the entire LG Floor of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok. The event is set to become the region's most anticipated gathering for the nutraceutical sector. More than just a trade show, it's a dynamic ecosystem that connects an entire nutraceutical supply chain by gathering over 650 suppliers, bringing innovative ingredients, finished products, contract manufacturing and related equipment and services to connect with 13,000 participants estimated to join in this year's edition.

Whether you are a startup founder, a health entrepreneur, or a retailer seeking the next big product line, Vitafoods Asia offers unparalleled access to cutting-edge solutions, global suppliers, and actionable insights to shape the future of your business.

Where Innovation Meets Opportunity

One of the biggest highlights of the show is the New Ingredients & New Products Zone, where visitors can explore newly launched functional ingredients, supplements, and health products curated from all over the world. The second is A to C (Academic to Commercial) Zone, where the top institutions and universities will display their significant research on local ingredients.

Beyond the exhibition floor, a robust lineup of talks and technical presentations await. These sessions are designed to provide participants with an in-depth understanding of the promising trends--from personalized nutrition, microbiome science to regulatory updates. Experts, thought leaders, and researchers will share their knowledge, offering visitors practical strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

Who Should Attend?

* Entrepreneurs exploring opportunities in the health industry

* Product developers and R&D specialists

* Retail buyers and category managers for supplement products

* Distributors and wholesalers looking to expand their portfolios

* General visitors looking to have their own health product business

Whether you're just starting your journey or looking to scale your existing business, Vitafoods Asia is the definitive event to turn your nutraceutical idea into reality.

Join Us at Vitafoods Asia 2025

Don't miss your chance to be part of Asia's most vibrant nutraceutical event. Discover new ingredients, gain strategic insight, and make valuable business connections--all under one roof.

Vitafoods Asia 2025

17-19 September 2025 | 10:00 - 18:00

LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand

Register now to attend: https://bit.ly/4mTR65E

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Boating, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

