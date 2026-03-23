PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Vivid Electromech Limited, with Over three decades of experience is engaged in the manufacturing of Low-Voltage (LV) & Medium-Voltage (MV) electric panels and provides system integration services primarily to Data Centers, Metro Projects and Solar & Renewable Energy sectors, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on March 25, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 130.53 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

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The issue size is 23,52,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 528 - ₹ 555 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

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- QIB Anchor Portion - Upto 6,68,880 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 4,46,400 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 3,35,520Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 7,82,400 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 1,18,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding the capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of a new manufacturing unit in Ambernath, Repayment of certain borrowings, meet working capital Requirements and the general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is onTuesday, March 24, 2026. The issue will open on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 and will close on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is HEM Securities Limited, and the Registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Sameer Vishvanath Attavar, Chairman & Managing Director of Vivid Electromech Limited expressed, "India's rapid expansion in data centres, metro rail, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure is creating a significant opportunity for high-quality electrical and electromechanical solutions. At Vivid Electromech, we have built a strong execution track record over the past three decades, and we are now entering the next phase of growth. Our upcoming IPO is aimed at scaling our manufacturing capacity and strengthening our balance sheet to capture this accelerating demand.

The proposed investment in a new manufacturing facility will substantially enhance our production capacity, improve operational efficiency and enable us to undertake larger and more complex turnkey projects. This expansion will also help reduce execution timelines, improve cost efficiencies and strengthen our ability to service multiple large orders simultaneously. With enhanced capacity, deeper presence in high-growth sectors and a strong order pipeline, we believe the company is well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth."

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director of HEM Securities Limited said"Vivid Electromech Limited has built a credible position in India's electrical infrastructure ecosystem through long-standing partnerships with leading global and domestic electrical equipment companies. This foundation, combined with over three decades of experience in electrical panel manufacturing and system integration, has enabled the company to develop strong execution capabilities across data centres, metro infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial sectors. The company's OEM associations with ABB, Lauritz Knudsen and Schneider Electric, along with authorizations for L&T and ABB platforms, further reinforce its technical expertise in delivering complex and customized electromechanical solutions.

Building on this strong base, the company is now expanding its manufacturing footprint through a new fully integrated facility at Ambernath, which is expected to result in over 3x capacity expansion. This enhanced scale, along with its existing integrated facilities in Navi Mumbai and Pune, is likely to improve execution capabilities and enable participation in larger, high-value projects. With strong sector tailwinds and a scalable operating model, the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth."

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