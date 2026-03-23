Mumbai, March 23: Oppo has officially confirmed that its premier flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, will be made available to global markets, marking a historic first for the company’s "Ultra" series. Chief Product Officer Pete Lau announced the expansion, positioning the device as a new benchmark for mobile imaging. The move signals Oppo's intent to compete directly with other high-end photography-focused flagships on an international scale, including a confirmed release for the European market.

The device was teased via official social media channels with the tagline “Ready for an upgrade?” and the hashtag #YourNextCamera, underscoring its primary focus on professional-grade optics. While previous Ultra models remained exclusive to specific regions, this global rollout aims to bring Oppo’s most advanced hardware, traditionally reserved for the Chinese market, to a much wider audience. OnePlus 15T With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7,500mAh Battery Set for China Launch on March 24.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

A comprehensive leak has detailed the core specifications of the Find X9 Ultra, suggesting a significant leap in internal hardware. The device is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440×3120, protected by NanoCrystal Glass. Under the hood, it is reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. To support these high-performance components, the handset will likely house a massive 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless proprietary fast charging.

The defining feature of the Find X9 Ultra remains its sophisticated camera array, developed in continued partnership with Hasselblad. Leaks indicate a quad-camera setup on the rear, led by a 200 million pixel main sensor and a 200 million pixel periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. This is supplemented by a 50 million pixel periscope lens with 10x zoom and a 50 million pixel ultra-wide sensor. The front-facing camera is also tipped to be a 50 million pixel unit, with Hasselblad’s "Master Mode" software integration remaining a core part of the experience.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

While Oppo has not yet officially launched the Find X9 Ultra in India, the global confirmation suggests a domestic release is highly probable later this year. Given the premium specifications and the "Ultra" branding, industry analysts expect the device to be positioned in the ultra-premium segment, potentially exceeding the INR 90,000 mark. The handset features a metal frame and options for a faux leather back, weighing approximately 235g. Final pricing and specific regional launch dates for the Indian market are expected to be announced following the initial global unveiling. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India, Sale Goes Live Today.

51-word summary: Oppo has confirmed the global launch of the Find X9 Ultra, featuring a 200MP main camera and a 200MP periscope lens. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 7,050mAh battery, the flagship marks a new milestone for Oppo’s international expansion and mobile imaging benchmarks.

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