New Delhi [India], July 21: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Nanostuffs, a leading software company specializing in innovative technological solutions. The partnership between VTEX and Nanostuffs brings together two industry leaders aiming to improve the digital commerce landscape in India by offering business solutions to modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs with VTEX's composable and complete platform. By leveraging VTEX's global commerce expertise and Nanostuffs' local market knowledge, enterprise brands and retailers can now access world-class digital commerce potential tailored to their specific needs. Nanostuffs, with its impressive track record of serving 90 percent of domestic customers and achieving profitability, brings with it over a decade of expertise in building large-scale commerce platforms for enterprises. With over 300 implementations of cloud-based software and 400+ mobile apps developed, Nanostuffs is a boutique organization focused on a core rapid development model with a team of 200+ adept resources and several reusable accelerators. It is well-positioned to drive the transformation of the Indian commerce industry. Nishant Bamb, co-founder & director, Nanostuffs, said, "We are happy to partner with VTEX. With the combination of the latest technology stack, VTEX has a built-on & well-thought business model planned. We aim to convert a lot of our accelerators to VTEX-powered features & propose an intelligent orthogonal ecommerce solution to customers that brings majority of functionalities of an ecommerce business to a scalable plug-n-play model. A backend powerful enough to handle any size & complex business processes; and a low-code easily configurable frontend with the best of the UI/UX. Earnestly looking forward to energise the Indian Commerce Industry."

VTEX and Nanostuffs are committed to driving profitable growth in the Indian commerce industry. By combining their strengths and experience, they aspire to provide businesses with flexible and comprehensive, future-proof digital commerce solutions that deliver exceptional value and empower them to thrive in today's highly competitive market. As a leader in the realm of digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by over 2,600 B2C and B2B enterprise customers globally. Esteemed brands such as Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool rely on VTEX's platform, resulting in the operation of more than 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries.

Yashdeep Vaishnav, Country Head, VTEX India, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Nanostuffs as we collectively strive to reshape digital commerce in India. Nanostuffs' impressive portfolio and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision for delivering the backbone for connected commerce. With our combined strengths, we aim to empower Indian businesses with transformative ecommerce capabilities that will fuel growth and success."

