Human Patient Simulation Networks (HPSN) India 2023 hosted an Elite Panel Discussion on the topic 'Future of Healthcare Education and Experiential Learning'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) Bengaluru organized India's First Multidisciplinary Hybrid Simulation Event - Human Patient Simulation Networks (HPSN) India 2023 from 17th to 19th March 2023. Human Patient Simulation Networks (HPSN) India 2023 is a multi-faceted, interdisciplinary unique international healthcare simulation conclave and is one of the most significant workshops by Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) Bengaluru and CAE Healthcare, USA.

Dr. Haru Okuda - CEO & Executive Director of CAMLS, University of South Florida, USA, was the Chief guest & Keynote speaker. Dr. Haru Okuda presented various panel discussion on the future of healthcare education & experiential learning. Ronny Schurer Director of International Sales CAE Healthcare Germany also addressed the participants as well.

There were pre-conference medical workshops which covered sessions on Trauma with power of Ultrasound, Obstetrical and Neonatal Journey - An inclusive simulated clinical experience, Advanced Anesthesia Workshop on Low flow anesthesia and hemodynamic stability, Chain of Survival of Acute Cardiac Syndrome, Emergency Skills Workshop and High Fidelity Surgical Simulation Workshops which were attended by International & National Faculties.

The event had lectures and practical scenario-based simulated training on 'Finesse of Fidelity' which refers to the balance between the level of realism in a simulation scenario and the practical and ethical considerations of the simulation environment. An elite panel discussion on 'Competency-Based Assessment through simulation' and 'Tips and tricks for successful simulation centre' was also hosted for both national and International faculties.

HPSN India 2023 also showcased a unique 'Air Crash First Responders Disaster Drill' - Helicopter crash simulated emergency scenario that involves a helicopter crash and the response of medical personnel and emergency services as well.

The aftermath of emergencies pushes healthcare providers into a panic situation which results in fatal errors. Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre trains healthcare professionals to reduce medical errors at VASA by providing prime and state-of-the-art training through advanced high-fidelity simulation manikins. VASA trains doctors, nurses, paramedics, other healthcare professionals, corporates, and common folk. The concept of providing simulation-based training with real-time experience is the motto of Vydehi to save precious lives. Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) Bengaluru is southeast Asia's largest healthcare simulation center spread over 30,000 sq. ft. and has completed more than 450+ high fidelity simulation workshops, training 9000+ participants in just one year of operations.

This year "HPSN India 2023" has attracted Pan India 500+ national and international participants, international simulation educators, researchers, healthcare professionals, and other individuals engaging in the field of healthcare simulation, like senior healthcare academicians, key decision makers from medical colleges, executive directors from various AIIMS, etc. HPSN India 2023 also witnessed 15+ International speakers, 50+ National Speakers, 30+ Simulation topics, and 08+ concurrent high multi-faceted high-fidelity simulation topics. This workshop has enhanced the skills of the healthcare professional for the appropriate response to traumatic conditions.

For more information, please visit hpsnindia2023.vasa.ac.in.

