New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The wages of Khadi artisans will be increased by 20 per cent from April 1, said KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar on Tuesday during a press conference in New Delhi.

Presently, spinners get Rs 12.50 for spinning per hank on the charkha, which will be increased by Rs 2.50 from April 1, 2025. As per the increased rate, they will now get Rs.15 per hank spun, a release added.

Chairman, KVIC informed that during the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the 'Khadi Revolution' has brought about a comprehensive change in the lives of artisans. The Government has made a historic increase in the income of spinners and weaver.

Accoding to a release by the KVIC, the wages was increased from Rs.7.50 to Rs.10 per hank on 1st April 2023. It was increased from Rs.10 per hank to Rs.12.50 per hank on 17th September 2024, the release added. It is being increased to Rs.15 per hank from 1st April 2025.

In the last 11 years, the Modi Government has made a historic increase of 275 per cent in the wages of Khadi artisans.

Chairman, KVIC informed that on the occasion of Maha Kumbh 2025, a national level Khadi and Village Industries Exhibition was organized at Prayagraj from 14 January to 27 February 2025.

With the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Khadi Revolution', there was a historic sale of Khadi products worth Rs 12.02 crore, the KVIC said, adding that about 98 Khadi and 54 Village Industries stalls were set up in the exhibition, in which Khadi worth Rs 9.76 crore and Village Industries products worth Rs 2.26 crore were sold.

While talking to journalists, Manoj Kumar said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the mantra of 'Khadi for Fashion' for 'Khadi Renaissance' during Bharat Tex-2025 organized at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

With the aim of taking this mantra to the masses and popularizing Khadi as a modern dressing, KVIC recently organized grand Khadi fashion shows in major cities of the country including Nagpur, Pune, Vadodara, Chennai, Jaipur and Prayagraj.

He informed that through these fashion shows organized under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, an effort was made to reach the 'New Khadi of New India' especially to the younger generation, which has been extremely successful. This has given a new dimension to Khadi and it is establishing its identity as a modern garment.

Chairman, KVIC informed that there has been a historic increase in the sale of Khadi and Village Industry products in the last 10 years. The sale of Khadi and Village Industry products increased 5 times i.e., from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 1,55,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

While the sale of Khadi clothes increased 6 times, i.e., from Rs 1,081 crore to Rs 6,496 crore in financial year (FY) 2023-24. In all, 10.17 lakh new persons got employment in FY 2023-24.

He further said that according to the data received so far, a new record of production and sales will be created in FY 2024-25.

Chairman, KVIC said, "With the impact of the Khadi revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Khadi has become not just a fabric but the foundation of the economic empowerment of rural India.". (ANI)

