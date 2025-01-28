ATK

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28: Watcho, Dish TV's premier OTT platform, has partnered with Prinday as the exclusive streaming platform for 'Vibe On', a groundbreaking hip-hop reality show that showcases the best emerging musical talent from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & Delhi. The show will premiere exclusively on Watcho before being released on YouTube, marking a pivotal moment in showcasing and elevating regional talent to a national audience.

'Vibe On', Prinday's revolutionary reality show, has already made a significant impact across 25 prestigious colleges in North India, uncovering 150 outstanding artists who embody the raw energy and creativity of India's vibrant hip-hop culture. Judged by renowned music stalwarts Amit Uchana, Ravneet Singh, and JSL Singh, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the passion of India's youth and their relentless pursuit of stardom. It now promises to extend its reach and influence on a national scale.

The partnership between Watcho and Prinday reflects their shared vision of leveraging digital platforms to empower local talent and foster innovation. By bridging regional artistry with national recognition, the collaboration underscores the growing role of OTT platforms in transforming India's entertainment landscape.

Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head of Marketing, Dish TV & Watcho, said, "Reality shows have always been a cornerstone of India's entertainment journey, spotlighting stories of dreams, talent, and perseverance. As the genre evolves to thrive on OTT platforms, Watcho is proud to lead this transformation. 'Vibe On' aligns with our vision to bridge local talent with global opportunities, fostering creativity and redefining entertainment for the digital age."

Prabhjot Kaur Mahant, Managing Director of Prinday, added, "Prinday is dedicated to creating platforms that connect raw talent with meaningful opportunities. 'Vibe On' celebrates the diversity of India's musical heritage and gives a voice to fresh, dynamic artists. Partnering with Watcho OTT allows us to expand this mission, amplifying these artists' reach and impact at a national level."

Baljinder S. Mahant, the creator of Vibe On, shared his thoughts, saying, Vibe On is more than just a reality show; it's a movement to give regional talent a stage to shine. We wanted to create a platform where every beat, every lyric, and every performance reflects the vibrant energy of India's youth. Partnering with Watcho allows us to take this vision further, reaching diverse audiences across the country and redefining how talent is discovered and celebrated in the digital era."

'Vibe On' will premiere exclusively on Watcho, offering subscribers an unparalleled viewing experience as they witness the emergence of India's next musical sensations. This collaboration highlights Watcho's unwavering commitment to delivering fresh, authentic content that resonates with diverse audiences while fostering innovation and creativity in the entertainment industry.

About Dish TV India Limited

DishTV India Limited is India's leading content distribution Company with a strong presence in both direct-to-home (DTH) television and OTT space. The Company has multiple individual brands like Dish TV and d2h (DTH Brands), and Watcho (OTT aggregation platform) and a 360-degree ecosystem that includes content services, devices, and OEM partnerships. The DishTV India platform enables subscribers to access the best of content available through multiple delivery platforms on any screen, anywhere, anytime. The Company has on its platform more than 582 channels & services along with 21 popular OTT Apps. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 2,500 distributors & around 150,000 dealers that span across 9,500 towns in the country. Dish TV India Limited is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centres that are spread across 14 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages. For more information on the Company, please visit www.dishd2h.com

About Watcho:

Launched in 2019, WATCHO Exclusives offers many original shows, including web series like Aarambh, GillHarry, Joint Account, Manghadant, Avaidh, Explosive, Aarop, Wajah, The Morning Show, Bauchaar-E-Ishq, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur among others. That's not all, Watcho also offers Korean Drama and various other international shows. Last year WATCHO forayed into the OTT aggregation business with its signature Rs. 253 per month plan. Featuring 18 popular OTT apps, it is fast becoming the go-to destination for an all-in-one OTT subscription. Watcho also features a unique platform for user-generated content called Swag where people can create their own content and discover their potential. Watcho can be accessed on a variety of devices (including Fire TV Stick, Dish SMRT Hub, D2H Magic devices, Android, and iOS cellphones) or online at www.WATCHO.com

For media queries, please contact

Hirdesh Agarwal | hirdesh.agarwal@dishd2h.com | DishTV India Ltd

