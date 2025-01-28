28 January 2025 Horoscope: The day 28 of the year marks January 28, a step closer to the end of the first month. It’s a time to reflect on resolutions and savour the progress made in the new year! We are in the middle of the Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) also, and those born on January 28 belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Aquarius, the visionary of the zodiac, is known for its originality, intellect, and deep desire to bring positive change to the world. What is January 28, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Today, you may realize how similar you and your friends are or how differently you see the world. This is a great opening for deep conversations that could take your bond to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Number: 18

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Sudden career revelations could lure you toward an unexpected path. Take time to reflect on whether you are satisfied with your professional trajectory. It’s never too late to pivot.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 27

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Interacting with people of different cultural backgrounds or experiences will broaden your understanding. Avoid clinging to your beliefs, Gemini. Let them evolve.

Lucky Colour: Amber

Lucky Number: 43

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Don’t be afraid of the skeletons in your closet. A deep assessment of your burdens will accelerate your healing process. Vulnerable conversations and therapy will be twice as effective today.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 59

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Revealing conversations with a business or romantic partner will uncover secrets and hidden desires. Listen attentively and read between the lines.

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Lucky Number: 62

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

You may realize that certain areas of your life feel more restrictive than liberating. Switch things up, Virgo. Prioritize your health and freedom.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Gray

Lucky Number: 75

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

New opportunities for fulfilment will arrive when you get honest about who or what no longer makes you happy. Also, pay attention to original ideas that could elevate your passion projects.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Investigating your family’s lineage will uncover important secrets. Get into the nitty-gritty.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 11

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

When you dive into intellectual discussions, try to see the world through new eyes. Your open-mindedness will empower other people to find fresh perspectives, too.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 34

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Your values around money and material things will transform as you consider the big picture. Reflect on what brings you stability. You might be surprised by the answer.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 91

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

You’ve changed, Aquarius. That’s not a bad thing! Reintroduce the world to the new and authentic you.

Lucky Colour: Olive

Lucky Number: 47

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

You’re on the verge of ending a major pattern that has held you back. Psychoanalyzing your fears will facilitate a breakthrough.

Lucky Colour: Saphire Blue

Lucky Number: 53

