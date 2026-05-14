Business News | Wholesale Inflation Surges to 8.3% YoY in April, Fuel and Power Inflation Rises to 24.71%

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The wholesale inflation rose sharply in April 2026 mainly due to a steep increase in fuel and power prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The annual rate of inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 8.3 per cent in April 2026 compared to April 2025. The inflation rate was 3.88 per cent in March 2026.

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The ministry said the rise in wholesale inflation was primarily due to higher prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, other manufacturing and non-food articles.

Ministry stated "Positive rate of inflation in April, 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, other manufacturing and non-food articles etc".

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Fuel and Power inflation saw the sharpest rise among all major categories. Inflation in the Fuel and Power segment increased to 24.71 per cent in April from 1.05 per cent in March. The index for the group rose by 18.22 per cent month-on-month to 181.7 in April from 153.7 in March.

The ministry noted that prices of mineral oils increased by 29.37 per cent in April compared to March, while electricity prices declined by 2.53 per cent during the same period.

Among fuel products, petrol inflation surged to 32.40 per cent in April, while High-Speed Diesel (HSD) inflation stood at 25.19 per cent. LPG inflation also increased to 10.92 per cent.

The data also showed that inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas jumped to 67.18 per cent in April, while crude petroleum inflation alone stood at 88.06 per cent.

Primary Articles inflation increased to 9.17 per cent in April from 6.36 per cent in March, while Manufactured Products inflation rose to 4.62 per cent from 3.39 per cent.

The Food Index-based wholesale inflation also moved higher to 2.31 per cent in April from 1.85 per cent in March.

According to the ministry, the month-on-month change in overall WPI for April 2026 stood at 3.86 per cent compared to March 2026.

The ministry further stated that the WPI for April 2026 was compiled at a weighted response rate of 96.7 per cent and the next WPI data for May 2026 will be released on June 15, 2026. (ANI)

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