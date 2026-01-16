New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Wipro Limited on Friday reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase in gross revenue during the quarter that ended in December 2025. Gross revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 235.6 billion (USD 2.62 billion), also marking a 3.8 per cent sequential increase, according to the company's latest financial results announcement.

The IT services major said its IT Services segment revenue came in at USD 2,635.4 million, reflecting 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and a marginal 0.2 per cent year-on-year increase in reported terms.

Also Read | Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP Outsmarts Opposition in Civic Polls As Nitin Gadkari-Devendra Fadnavis Duo Magic Works.

Operational performance improved notably during the quarter.

IT services operating margin expanded to 17.6 per cent, representing a 0.9 percentage point sequential expansion and a 0.1 percentage point increase year-on-year, marking one of the company's strongest margin performances in recent years.

Also Read | RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

Total deal bookings for the quarter stood at USD 3.3 billion, while large deal bookings amounted to USD 0.9 billion, reflecting some moderation in deal momentum on a year-on-year basis.

Despite this, Wipro generated strong cash flows, with operating cash flow reaching 135.4 per cent of net income, highlighting disciplined execution and effective working capital management.

Commenting on the performance, CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said the company delivered broad-based growth in line with expectations, adding that the increasing strategic adoption of artificial intelligence played a key role in client wins during the quarter.

He highlighted the growing contribution of Wipro Intelligence, alongside the scaling of AI-led delivery platforms such as WINGS and WEGA.

"In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations," Pallia said.

Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer noted that margin expansion and strong cash generation reflected improved execution rigor.

She also announced that Wipro's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, taking the total payout for the year to USD 1.3 billion.

"Our IT services operating margins at 17.6% expanded both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance in last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135% of net income in Q3. We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share which will take the total payout for the year to $1.3 Bn," Aparna Iyer said.

Looking ahead, Wipro expects IT Services revenue for the March 2026 quarter to be in the range of USD 2.64 billion to USD 2.69 billion, translating to 0-2 per cent sequential growth in constant currency terms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)