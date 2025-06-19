NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], June 19: Chandigarh University has once again made impressive strides in the prestigious QS World University Ranking 2026 by climbing 125 places to secure an overall 575th rank in the world, joining the list of top 2 per cent of universities across the globe.

In the overall India rankings in the latest rankings by QS World University Ranking 2026, Chandigarh University has secured 16th Rank among all public and private institutes in the country as compared to 18th rank last year. Among all private universities in India, Chandigarh University ranked 2nd in the QS World University Rankings 2026, moving from 3rd position previous year.

As many as 54 Indian universities have featured in the QS World University Rankings 2026, the all India rank of 16 among all public and private institutes marks a significant achievement for Chandigarh University. This reflects its academic excellence, student success and innovation. The university's latest ranking underscores its growing reputation as a leading institution of higher learning, both in India and globally.

Underscoring Chandigarh University's impressive reputation among employers, Chandigarh university saw a jump of 25 ranks in 'Employer Reputation' in comparison to last year and managed to get ranked at 147th position in the world. In India, Chandigarh University got 7th rank in Employer Reputation indicator which considers the important component of employability and the institution's reputation amongst employers.

Chandigarh University has been ranked 12th in India in International Research Network a jump of 14 rank in comparison to last year's rank of 26th. International Research Network (IRN) is a measure of an institution's success in creating and sustaining research partnerships with institutions in other locations.

Chandigarh university has filled 4300+ patents and has been consistently ranked amongst India's top five research intensive universities as per government of India.

Chandigarh University got ranked 13th in India in Academic Reputation in comparison to 14th in India last year. The Academic Reputation (AR) indicator measures the reputation of institutions and their programmes by asking academic experts to nominate universities based on their subject area of expertise. This indicator not only illuminates the quality of an institution's research, but also their approach to academic partnerships, their strategic impact, their educational innovativeness and the impact they have made on education and society at large.

Terming the consistent improvement in overall performance of the university in the latest edition of QS World University Rankings as a significant milestone, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, who celebrated the achievement with students, faculty and staff members at the campus, expressed delight and immense pride on Chandigarh University's standing in the latest edition of QS World University Rankings 2026.

"Chandigarh University has demonstrated outstanding performance across multiple criteria, including employer reputation, academic reputation and international research network to secure the 575th rank and join the list of top 2 per cent universities globally. This continued recognition in the QS World Rankings reflects the dedication and excellence of our faculty, staff, and students towards academic rigor, innovative research, and global impact," he said.

Sandhu further said, "These rankings enthrall and fill us with more commitment towards imparting quality education and set new benchmarks in higher education by nurturing young minds and equipping them with the skills, attitudes, and values needed to lead in various fields in the future. We remain committed to sustaining this momentum and strive for excellence to uphold our position among the world's leading institutions of higher learning by providing best facilities to students, through best practices of innovation and academics."

The top ranks for Chandigarh University in the 2026 edition of QS World University Rankings comes months after the university shined in coveted QS Asia Rankings 2025.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

