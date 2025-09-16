Women In Nutraceuticals Expands APAC Leadership With Appointment of Country Co-Chairs in India Australia and New Zealand

VMPL

New Delhi [India]/Sydney [Australia], September 16: Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN), the award-winning global non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to empowering women to achieve gender and societal equity by unlocking personal and professional potential across the supply chain to achieve equality and leadership across the nutraceutical industry, today announced a major milestone in its international expansion with the appointment of three Country Co-Chairs in India and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) respectfully.

This announcement marks the next stage of growth for the organisation, founded in 2021 and which has now become an unstoppable global movement with over 750 Members, 50+ Sponsors and Partners and 7500+ social media followers, reflecting its accelerating influence across global markets and its role as a catalyst for advancing women's leadership within the nutraceutical sector, uniting science, business and purpose.

WIN India's Co-Chairs include Dr Jayashree Ladha PhD, CSO & Co-Founder, Rudra Bioventures; Tammana Singh, Founder & CEO, Menoveda and Dr Sneha Sawant Desai PhD, Marketing Manager, Nutriventia Pvt. Ltd.

Together, the three leaders will spearhead WIN India's mission to strengthen mentorship pathways, champion women scientists and entrepreneurs, and expand opportunities for women leaders across the rapidly growing Indian nutraceutical eco-system.

WIN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Co-Chairs include Leah Davey, Managing Director, NZ Supply Corp and former Maui Milk CEO and DSM Nutritional Products, General Manager Oceania; Dr Novita Puspasari PhD, Scientific Affairs Manager, Swisse Wellness, part of H&H Global and Roberta Barbiellini, General Manager, Nuchev Limited - Practitioner.

The WIN ANZ team brings deep expertise spanning science, industry and innovation and will focus on advancing WIN's mission across two of the region's most dynamic nutraceutical markets, Australia and New Zealand.

Marking their appointments in this significant step forward for the organisation, each were aligned in bringing to life the vision and mission established by the original founding members back in 2022.

Tammana Singh and Leah Davey will take the global stage at Vitafoods Asia 2025 in Bangkok together with Regional Co-Chair and inaugural WIN Global Liaison, Rajat Mittal Shah; Founding Member and Vice-President Michelle Martin, WIN Member and Silver Sponsor, Sameer Joshi and Natasha Berrow, EVP for WIN Platinum Sponsor, Informa Markets.

WIN will host the high-profile mainstage panel discussion at Queen Sirikit Conference Centre, titled, "From Lab to Leadership: Women at the Helm of APAC's Innovation Story", on 17 September 2025 (16:30 - 17:00 hrs), followed by a networking event. The session will highlight the critical role of women in shaping innovation and advancing science-driven business across APAC.

"India and the Asia-Pacific region are among the fastest-growing hubs in nutraceuticals, and women are at the centre of this growth story. The WIN International Expansion Committee enables us to think globally and act locally," said Dr Sybille Buchwald-Werner, Board Liaison Global Committee, WIN.

"The appointment of these outstanding Co-Chairs and WIN's presence at Vitafoods Asia reinforce our mission: to advance women into leadership, elevate women scientists and expand opportunities for women-led enterprises worldwide."

These strategic appointments mark WIN's strongest international expansion to date, cementing its role as a transformative force in the global nutraceutical ecosystem.

To guide expansion at the regional level, WIN has appointed two distinguished leaders as Regional Co-Chairs for APAC - Rajat Mittal Shah, Co-Founder, Nutriventia and former WIN Global Liaison for India and Gillian Fish, Founder & CEO, The 6AM Agency; original Co-Founding Member, WIN and Recipient of the inaugural WIN Heroine Award 2024.

Together, they will drive cross-border collaboration, support the establishment of National Committees, and amplify WIN's reach across APAC, where new committees are taking shape in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and beyond.

ABOUT WOMEN IN NUTRACEUTICALS

Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) is a non-profit organization focused on unlocking the personal and professional potential in women across the global nutraceuticals industry. Founded in 2022 in the United States as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization has grown to more than 750 members, 50+ sponsors and partners, and 7,500+ social media followers, igniting a movement to support women across the nutraceutical industry by increasing leadership representation, funding for female-led businesses, and participation in research. The organisation membership is open to women and men.

COUNTRY CO-CHAIR

* Dr Jayashree Ladha, CSO and Co-Founder of Rudra Bioventures, brings multi-disciplinary approach to product development and fosters innovative solutions at her company. "I am excited to take on this role with WIN India. My endeavour is to not only recognize the diverse roles that women contribute to this industry but also to advance that sense of empowerment and contribution into confidence and readiness to take on the next challenge," said Ladha.

* Tammana Singh, Founder & CEO of Menoveda, integrates Ayurvedic wisdom with modern nutraceutical science, with a focus on women's health and menopause care. "It is an honour to represent India and contribute to WIN's vision. Together, we can bring more visibility to India's strengths in natural wellness and create pathways for women to lead in global innovation.

* Dr Sneha Sawant Desai, Marketing Manager at Nutriventia Pvt. Ltd, integrates her background in botanical and clinical research with her expertise in translating scientific USPs into impactful marketing. "WIN India is about science, leadership, and inclusion," Sneha noted. "I look forward to amplifying the role of women scientists and ensuring research translates into meaningful market impact."

* Leah Davey, Managing Director at NZ Supply Corp, "I am excited to a play a small part in empowering Women In Nutraceuticals to lead with passion, purpose and to unlock our collective potential while building a healthier, brighter future for all."

* Roberta Barbiellini, General Manager - Practitioner at Nuchev Limited, "It is truly an honour and a privilege to be appointed Co-Chair for Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) ANZ. I am incredibly excited to be part of the inaugural WIN ANZ team and look forward to helping establish WIN as a respected industry representative organisation within Australia - one that champions the inclusion of women at every level of the nutraceuticals industry. I am especially passionate about building a vibrant, engaged WIN ANZ community that uplifts and connects us all."

* Dr Novita Puspasari, Scientific Affairs Manager at Swisse Wellness, "I am honoured to be appointed Co-Chair for Women In Nutraceuticals ANZ. Together, we are working to create a strong and supportive community for women in nutraceuticals, building on an already remarkable global presence. I believe that when we connect, collaborate and lift each other up, we strengthen the industry and leave behind a legacy that will empower the next generation."

For more information, including interviews, please visit: www.womeninnutraceuticals.org

Connect with WIN in APAC on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laetitia d'Ursel - media@womeninnutraceuticals.org + 61 400 200 441

