Mumbai, September 16: India's boxing contingent concluded their campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool with a total of four medals, including two golds, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda crowned as the world champions, and Nupur Sheoran clinched silver, while Pooja Rani bagged a bronze. Indian National Anthem Plays After Minakshi Hooda Wins World Boxing Championship Title In Women's 48 KG Category and Secures Podium Finish (Watch Video).

An elated Minakshi Hooda said, "I am really happy for winning a Gold medal for the country... I want to thank everyone for their support... I want to win Gold at the World Cup in November as well and make the country proud."

Minakshi Hooda Reacts After Winning Gold Medal at World Boxing Championships 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | On winning Gold medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, Minakshi Hooda says, "I am really happy for winning Gold medal for the country... I want to thank everyone for their support... I want to win Gold at the World Cup in November as well and make the… pic.twitter.com/ReWGHDq7q8 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Nupur Sheoran Reacts After Winning Silver Medal at World Boxing Championships 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | On winning Silver medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, Nupur Sheoran says, "It feels great to have brought a medal for the country... I will bring gold for the country in the World Cup that will happen in November..." pic.twitter.com/owaFxjSUId — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Jaismine Lamboria Reacts After Winning Gold Medal at World Boxing Championships 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | On winning Gold medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, Jaismine Lamboria says, "India's performance in the World Boxing Championship was very good, we have won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal... it feels very good, I'm very happy..." pic.twitter.com/3UZnvl8SYC — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Nupur Sheoran, who secured silver, shared her determination for the future, said, "It feels great to have brought a medal for the country... I will bring gold for the country in the World Cup that will happen in November."

For Pooja Rani, the bronze medal held special significance as it came in her fourth World Championship appearance.

She said, "I am feeling great for receiving so much respect... This was my 4th World Championship and I achieved a medal for the first time... We will prepare for the World Cup that is about to take place in India."

Lamboria (women's 57 kg) and Hooda (women's 48 kg) secured the gold, while Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) secured a silver and Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) took home a bronze, as per Olympics.com. Minakshi edged past the Paris 2024 bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay 4-1 to take home the women's 48 kg title.

These wins have made Jaismine and Minakshi the first Indian champions under the aegis of World Boxing, which is the new boxing world governing body. Previously, stars like Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and others were crowned world champions by the other old governing body. World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria Bags Gold Medal With 4–1 Win Over Julia Szeremeta.

A total of three Indian boxers made it to the finals, with Nupur Sheoran losing her final by a 3-2 split against Poland's Agata Kaczmarska in the 80+ kg category. Olympian Pooja Rani went 4-1 down to Englishwoman Emily Asquith in the semifinals, settling for a bronze.

A total of 20 boxers from India took part in the championships, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring after the Paris 2024 Olympics. Borgohain bowed out in the second round of the 75 kg category, while Zareen made it to the quarterfinals of the women's 51 kg, losing to Turkey's two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.