Business News | Women Investors Drive Rs 11.3 Trillion Mutual Fund Assets, 35% of Inflows: Report

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Women investors in India are emerging as a major force in the mutual fund industry, with assets under management (AUM) reaching Rs 11.3 trillion and their share in inflows rising to 35 per cent in FY26, according to a report released by Computer Age Management Services Limited.

The report highlighted a sharp rise in women's participation in India's mutual fund ecosystem, showing a shift from basic participation to long-term and goal-based wealth creation.

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It said women investors contributed Rs 3 trillion in gross inflows during FY26, reflecting growing financial independence and increased awareness of investment products.

According to the report, the number of women investors has reached 13.2 million, with 2.2 million new investors added in FY26 alone.

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The report noted that equity remains the dominant investment choice among women, while hybrid and solution-oriented funds are witnessing faster growth, indicating increasing portfolio diversification.

It added that women account for 29 per cent of live Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), showing a strong preference for disciplined, long-term investing.

Nearly 75 per cent of women investors are below the age of 50, with strong growth seen in the under-35 category, the report said.

It also highlighted that participation from beyond top 30 cities now stands at 45 per cent, indicating deeper geographical penetration of women investors across India.

The report added that women investors are increasingly adopting digital platforms and multi-asset strategies aligned with long-term financial goals, positioning them as a transformative force in India's investment ecosystem. (ANI)

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