PNN

New Delhi [India], April 20: With the onset of the Indian Premier League, homes across the country transform into high-energy viewing zones--filled with cheering, conversations, and shared moments. Recognizing this shift, Wooden Street, India's leading furniture and home solutions brand, has unveiled its latest campaign, "The Home Stadium Sale", offering up to 50% off across categories.

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The campaign is rooted in a simple insight: while everyone watches the match, not every setup delivers the same experience.

From adjusting cushions mid-over to struggling for the right viewing angle, everyday discomfort often interrupts the thrill of the game. The campaign line states, "IPL sab dekhte hai per setup sabka interesting nahi hota". And, Wooden Street aims to bridge this gap by encouraging customers to rethink their living spaces--not just as rooms, but as immersive match-day environments.

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Reimagining the Match-Day Experience at Home

"The way India watches cricket has evolved. It's not just about the screen--it's about the entire environment around it," said, Lokendra Ranawat, CEO, Wooden Street. "With The Home Stadium Sale, we're enabling customers to create spaces that are comfortable, functional, and designed for shared experiences."

The campaign highlights how thoughtful furniture choices can elevate everyday moments--whether it's a weekend match with friends or a weekday game with family.

Design Meets Functionality: Essentials of a Home Stadium Setup

The Home Stadium Sale focuses on key categories that shape a complete viewing experience:

* Sofa Sets & Recliners: Designed for long viewing hours, offering comfort and support during high-intensity matches

* Sofa Cum Beds: Flexible solutions for extended match nights and unexpected guests

* Coffee & Center Tables: Keeping essentials like snacks, remotes, and beverages within reach

* TV Units: Structuring the viewing experience with optimal screen placement

* Dining Tables: Creating shared spaces for match breaks and conversations

* Beds & Storage Solutions: Extending comfort beyond the living room while maintaining an organised home

Each product is crafted in-house, reflecting Wooden Street's commitment to quality, durability, and functional design.

A Timely Opportunity to Upgrade

While home upgrades often remain in the "later" category, seasonal moments like IPL bring a sense of urgency and relevance. The Home Stadium Sale taps into this behaviour, offering customers a timely reason to transform their spaces.

With up to 50% off, the campaign is positioned not just as a sale, but as an opportunity to enhance everyday living through better design.

About Wooden Street

Founded in 2015 in Udaipur, Wooden Street is one of India's leading furniture and home decor brands, known for its in-house manufacturing, premium quality, and design-led approach. With a growing retail footprint and a strong online presence, the brand offers end-to-end home solutions tailored to modern Indian lifestyles.

This IPL season, Wooden Street invites customers to rethink their homes--not just as living spaces, but as experiences waiting to happen.

Because the best seat in the stadium might just be the one you create at home.

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