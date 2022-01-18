Indian flag flies high in the Octagon as Mr Pankaj Nayyar and Mr Sachin Vishwanath Naik pose with the fighters of Goa Beach Fight on New Year's Eve

Pernem (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI/SRV): Organized by the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) Mandrem Beach, the Goa Beach Fight event took place on 31st December at Riva Beach Resort.

The one of a kind pro-MMA event had free entry to all the visitors to witness some of the finest MMA superstars the country has to offer.

These fighters train in the leading camps across the country and compete in various categories. The women's category, one of the main events, had an international fighter from Brazil - the home of BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) who also trains and coaches at the premiere academy.

The launch of Goa Beach Fight took place earlier at a press conference organised on a private yacht in Panjim which was graced by a mix of national as well as international guests. The launch event was a blend of glamour and entertainment accompanied by a fierce face-off between the fighters.

Goa Beach Fight's brand launch event started with the BJJ rolling and exhibition match between Richard Mearns (Pro MMA fighter from the UK and a brown belt in BJJ) and two of the best students of BJJ in India. Later Oswaldo Rego Junior, 5th degree BJJ blackbelt professor from Brazil also joined the rolling and they put on to show various pro-level techniques and submissions moves.

Post the exhibition match, the main events kicked off with six bouts that were evenly matched and very competitive. The organizers and crowd appreciated all the fighters and the Goa Beach Fight team on the super inaugural event.

Below are the official results of the bouts at Goa Beach Fight.

Bout 1 - Harendra Chaudhary vs Pruthvi Gulla; Result - Majority Draw

Bout 2 - Themreiyo Muniao vs Hansraj Samota; Result - Winner Hansraj Samota via submission in Round 2 - 3 mins 12 secs

Bout 3 - Ankit Panchal vs Akib Ali; Result - Winner Ankit Panchal via judges Unanimous Decision

Bout 4 - Aditya Saha vs Ravi Saw; Result - Winner Ravi Saw via Rear Naked Choke in Round 2 in 1 min 40 secs

Bout 5 -Ajay Sharma vs Ganga Bhujel; Result - Winner Ajay Sharma via Referee Stoppage in Round 1 in 1 min 45 secs (Knockout)

Bout 6 - Silvania Monteiro vs Monika Chikane Ghag; Result - Winner Silvania Monteiro via judges Unanimous Decision

Riva Beach Resort has a new name for all MMA fighters in India known as AKA Mandrem Beach and is set to be a one of a kind training facility where fighters from all across India as well as from the world come and train to become professionals in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. The resort offers everything a person needs for a perfect vacation or get away from the day to day life.

With three swimming pools and private beach access, Riva Beach Resort gives a kings lifestyle when one enters the Resort. With over 120 rooms for guests to stay at Riva Beach Resort, it's open for private parties & destination weddings to be organized at the scenic beachside destination. Further, travellers can also avail themselves of the spa and sauna facilities during their stay.

Goa Beach Fight was organized by the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) Mandrem Beach in Goa. American Kickboxing Academy, Mandrem Beach is the world's first luxury beach training resort in Goa, India.

The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) is a martial arts gym headquartered in San Jose, California and has emerged as one of the pioneering schools of Mixed Martial Arts. Further, AKA is the stomping ground of four UFC champions, namely - Cain Velasquez - former heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier - former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Luke Rockhold - former middleweight champion and Khabib Nurmagomedov - lightweight champion.

To know more, visit - https://www.akamandrembeach.com/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

