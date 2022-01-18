With Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise's Hindi version turning out to be super successful at the ticket window, the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, have also decided to dub their film in Hindi and release it at the theatres, Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde as the lead, the flick happens to be originally in the Telugu language which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It was initially released in the year 2020 and is also streaming on an OTT platform. After Pushpa Success, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Dubbed Version to Hit Theatres on January 26.

Talking about its success, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a blockbuster at the box office. However, with the Hindi version of the movie coming to screens near you, in case you want to know all about the film, you are at the right place. As below are all the deets about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Cast

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, Harsha Vardhan, and Rajendra Prasad in key roles.

Plot

The premise of the movie revolves around Bantu (Allu Arjun) who seeks validation from his cold-hearted father, however, the reality is that his biological father is an affluent businessman and not the one he thinks.

Watch Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Trailer:

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi Release Date

Well, the Hindi dubbed version of Arjun’s superhit film is slated to hit the screens in India later this month, which is on January 26, 2022. Allu Arjun Celebrates 2 Years of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo by Sharing a BTS Pic From the Sets (View Post).

Have a Look:

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*. pic.twitter.com/1jqkcqCEzI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2022

Where To Watch Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Online

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a commercial hit that is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie is available in Telugu and Malayalam languages with English/Hindi subtitles on the streaming giant.

So, after Pushpa, will you watch Allu's this film at the cinema halls? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

