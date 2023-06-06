PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6: Woxsen University is the recipient of the most coveted 'Campus Transformation Award 2023' conferred by Coursera. The award was presented during the India Coursera Conference, recognising Woxsen University's exceptional efforts in driving innovation to enable world-class education at scale.

"This award further fortifies our commitment towards talent development & significant contribution towards the opening of new career pathways for our students & academic staff, using some very innovative use cases as we leverage Coursera to its true potential," said Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University.

"We are thrilled to present Woxsen University with the Campus Transformation Award and recognize their unwavering commitment to student success and employability. From implementing bridge courses with the LEAP program to empowering students with critical skills for the digital future, they're harnessing the power of Coursera to revolutionize the campus learning experience," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

Out of numerous institutions utilizing Coursera on Campus, Woxsen University emerged as one of the Top 3 universities, implementing several strategic use cases across disciplines and faculties. This distinction showcases the university's commitment to student success and employability through its innovative approach to education.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, Rank #28, All India Top Engineering Colleges, EducationWorld 2023, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

