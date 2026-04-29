Business News | Yatra's DIYA Becomes the World's First Conversational AI Assistant with End-to-end Multi-city Travel Planning and Booking Capabilities

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 29: Yatra Online Limited (Yatra), one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced a major upgrade to its AI-powered travel assistant, DIYA, making it the world's first AI assistant capable of planning and booking dynamic multi-city travel itineraries across destinations, cities, and countries in a single conversation. Available exclusively on Yatra's consumers platforms across web, android & iOS, this upgrade marks a significant advancement in AI-led travel technology.

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Unlike existing AI travel assistants that are limited to single-destination searches or require users to switch between multiple platforms to piece together a journey, DIYA enables end-to-end multi-city planning and booking within a single, continuous chat conversation. From intuitively understanding traveler intent to surfacing the best flight options and recommending hotels across destinations, DIYA goes a step further by creating ready-to-book packages and curating relevant local experiences.

Travellers can now simply describe their multi-city travel plans in natural language, e.g "Plan a 7-day trip covering Bali & Singapore for 2 people. I'll start from Delhi on July 17." and DIYA will instantly create a comprehensive, bookable itinerary that includes flights, hotel stays, & packages across cities, and curated activity recommendations, eliminating the need to navigate multiple tabs or manually build itineraries.

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DIYA accommodates a range of journey structures: one-way trips across cities, return flights from same or a different destination, or full multi-country loops. It recommends hotels for each stop and suggests relevant experiences, reducing trip-planning time from hours or days to minutes.

This builds on DIYA's existing capabilities as a generative AI-powered travel assistant that offers end-to-end trip planning, booking, and post-booking support across chat and voice in over 100 languages. Powered by advanced AI models including Google's Gemini, DIYA leverages natural language processing, real-time integrations, and retrieval-augmented generation to deliver personalized, context-aware travel experiences.

Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online, said, "The gap in online travel has never really been about access to options. There are plenty of those. The real problem has always been the effort it takes to turn those options into an actual trip. Travellers were left to do all the hard work themselves - coordinating across platforms, second-guessing their choices, and spending weekends on planning instead of looking forward to the journey. With DIYA, we are taking a major step forward in closing that gap. From the first message to the final booking, DIYA holds the entire experience together- intelligently, conversationally, and in real time. That, for us, is what making travel truly intelligent looks like."

"DIYA leverages the semantic intelligence of Large Language Models to deeply understand traveler intent and sentiment. It then applies advanced reasoning to craft highly personalized itineraries and dynamic travel packages-seamlessly identifying the best flights and hotels in real time. Users can continue to refine the package until it's perfectly aligned with their needs," adds Shakti Goel, Chief Architect and Data Scientist, Yatra Online.

Since DIYA's launch in August 2025, Yatra continues to expand its capabilities as a consumer-first AI travel assistant, moving closer to fully autonomous, end-to-end travel planning. By combining conversational intelligence with real-time execution across flights, hotels, and experiences, DIYA is redefining how travellers discover, plan, and book increasingly complex journeys in a faster, more intuitive way.

For more details, please contact: yatra@prpundithavasred.com.

About Yatra Online Limited

Yatra Online Limited (BSE: 543992, NSE: YATRA) is India's Largest Corporate Travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services. which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings. homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing activities and ancillary services catering to the travel needs. Experience of being a NASDAQ listed company and managing public shareholders. Experienced management team and strong corporate governance comprising industry executives with deep roots in the travel industry with 90+ years of accumulated experience.

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