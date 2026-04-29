Can Elon Musk Be Fired From SpaceX? Billionaire Has Sole Power To Remove Himself as CEO or Chairman, Reveals IPO Filing

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SpaceX has informed prospective investors that Elon Musk cannot be removed as chief executive or chairman of the board without his own consent, according to an excerpt from the company's IPO filing reviewed by Reuters. The disclosure highlights a corporate governance structure that grants the billionaire founder an effective veto over his own employment, a move experts describe as a significant departure from standard public company protocols.

Super-Voting Shares and Self-Removal

The filing specifies that Musk "can only be removed from our board or these positions by the vote of Class B holders". Following the IPO, Musk will control these super-voting shares, which carry ten votes each. SpaceX Eyes USD 60 Billion Cursor Deal Ahead of IPO, Elon Musk Pushes AI Expansion.

This mechanism effectively ensures that any attempt to oust Musk would require his own vote. If he "retains a significant portion of his holdings of Class B common stock for an extended period of time, he could continue to control the election and removal of a majority of our board," the filing states.

SpaceX's Departure from Corporate Norms

While dual-class share structures are common among tech giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Figma, SpaceX's specific provision goes further by tying executive removal directly to the founder's voting power rather than the board's discretion. "This provision is not common. Usually removal of the CEO is a decision left to the board, and controllers rely on their power to replace the board," said Lucian Bebchuk, a Harvard Law School professor specialising in corporate governance. SpaceX explicitly cautioned investors that this framework "will limit or preclude your ability to influence corporate matters and the election of our directors".

The Texas Connection

The governance model represents a shift from Musk's other major venture, Tesla, which operates under a single share class. SpaceX is incorporated in Texas, the same jurisdiction to which Musk relocated Tesla after a Delaware court initially voided his USD 56 billion compensation package. Although the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated that package late last year, the move to Texas provides SpaceX with a different legal landscape for its foundational documents. Starlink Outage Across Globe Disrupts US Navy Drone Tests, Highlights Pentagon’s Mounting Reliance on Elon Musk’s SpaceX: Report.

Class A and Class B Dynamics

Post-IPO, SpaceX’s capital structure will be divided into Class A common stock for the public and Class B shares for insiders. By holding the majority of the voting power, Musk will link his board control and executive authority directly to his personal equity stake. SpaceX and Musk did not respond to requests for comment regarding the filing. The full impact of these provisions will ultimately depend on the final language in SpaceX's founding legal documents as the company moves toward its public debut.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).