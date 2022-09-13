New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/PNN): The wait is OVER! Country Holidays Group is launching Country Holidays Travel India with everything more that you want! A new product to make your journeys the most promising of all. Your dream travel is here with only the most elite stays to choose from during your vacations! Country Holidays Travel India has occupied 200+ magnificent premium properties, including various hotels, resorts, villas, banquets and so forth, all across the world to cater to the needs of the travelers like you. We aim to provide high-quality corporate travel and expense management services that will fulfill the needs and desires of its most enthusiastic travelers and explorers. Here at CHT, you'll receive the finest deals on Vacation Packages which are entirely customer-friendly travel and expense management solutions tailored to each client's specific needs.

Our experts are always there to curate a good mixture of leisure, enjoyment, and a bit of adventure, into your travel to find the perfect package for a vacation valid everywhere. Are you a couple or are you finally choosing to travel with your family every now & then? When you don't know what you're looking for, we come for you at that exact moment to resolve all your queries faster with the help of our valuable travel desk. Our customizable vacation package provides the ideal options for starting on an exciting family holiday to eclectic attractions, regardless of where you are in the country or what time of year it is. You are welcome to look at the specifics of these vacation packages on our official Country Holidays Travel India website. Any explorer, couple, or family who travels via our services bears the fruits of choosing from the 200+ luxurious properties we have recently acquired from around the globe! Travel together and celebrate the world up close.

Excited About The New Thing In The Bucket?

You must be wondering what's the new hype about our newly launched product: CHT. Well, we got a lot more than just premium stays & dream destinations for you! Get excited because the explorers & travelers who choose to join us will also receive a Complimentary Elegant Holiday Maldives Package for 3 Nights/4 Days! We know you still crave more and have got you covered. Now, you can also get all types of services for your travel hunger at your fingertips with the help of our travel desk:

- VISA: Helping you travel to your dream destination from one country to another.

- Rental Cars: Short or long trips, you get a more relaxing time to spend with yourself, your partner, or your family. It is a better, wise, and more environmentally friendly car privilege.

- Amazing Travel Destination: Visit the most stunning places in the world.

- Customizable Dates: Unlike others, we allow you to choose the particular key dates you've been looking for a very long time.

- Travel Guide: They help you organize, manage, and plan the entire trip, allowing you to focus on enjoying the destination and leaving everything else to them, relieving you of all pressure.

- Flight Bookings: Travel everywhere with our best flight deals, easy to book.

- Enjoyments: Adventure, Air Rides, Cruises, Trekking, Beaches & Wildlife.

We create journeys for people who place a high value on quality, innovation, and style. By taking care of your requirements as an adventurer, we hope to help you move beyond just traveling. Travel wherever your heart desires! Making memories for people; reward yourself for a journey of a lifetime with our Vacation Packages tailored to your specific needs.

Invest in life-changing travel experiences!

Because "Travel toh banta hai..!"

